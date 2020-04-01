As more and more people find themselves out of a job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, area food shelves are doing all they can to ensure that they can meet the increased demand. The White Bear Lake Emergency Food Shelf and the Centennial Community Food Shelf have both adapted their operations to minimize health risks to staff members, volunteers and clients.
White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf
The White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf first started planning how it was going to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of March. By mid-March, the nonprofit had made the tough decision to suspend its most of its normal programming, suspend the use of volunteers and transition to a drive-up model.
“Our building is pretty small; it can get a little congested, so we just knew that that was going to be a major issue to have volunteers in and out, people coming back from spring break, snowbirds coming back,” Executive Director Perry Peterson explained. “We no longer have volunteers. That’s a big deal. Our volunteers are the lifeblood of this organization.”
Without volunteers, the organization’s five staff members have had to step up and put in more hours than usual. “We have had to refocus our roles to deal with the immediate emergency. That is just kind of the reality for us,” Peterson said. “Our staff is really focused on our main mission, and that is food insecurity.”
The food shelf has suspended its Bonus Saturday program, but still offers drive-up services from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It is important to note that people can stop by at any time during that time frame.
“Please don’t feel like you have to come early; it creates a traffic jam,” Peterson explained. “We are not really set up to deal with 20 cars in a row in our little parking lot.”
In a normal week, Peterson said the food shelf plans for about 250 people. During the week of March 16, that number shot up to 400. “We are seeing double to triple the amount than we would normally see,” Peterson said.
He noted that the staff has also seen an influx of people who recently lost jobs.
“We still have food, and we will continue to serve our community,” he said. “Our mission hasn’t really changed, but our programming has changed a little bit. If people are in need, we want them to be able to have access to the food shelf.”
Peterson wants people to know that the food shelf is a no-judgment zone. “We want people to be able to have a great, positive experience where they feel support. That is usually the biggest barrier for people to access the food shelf — the perceived shame,” he said. “We will have people sit in our parking lot for 30 minutes before they muster up the willpower to admit that they need help. We saw that before this (pandemic), and we are seeing it now on a more regular basis.”
The food shelf is still dropping off food at senior living facilities as often as it can and trying to figure out how to keep the KID Pack program up and running in some fashion. The program provides students in the district (K-12) with meals for the weekends.
The best way to help the food shelf during this pandemic is to make a monetary donation, Peterson said. “For every $1 that is donated to the food shelf, we are able to buy $8 worth of food through the different systems that we have with the food bank,” he explained.
Monetary donations can be mailed to 1884 Whitaker Street, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 or made online at whitebearfoodshelf.org.
Centennial Community Food Shelf
The Centennial Community Food Shelf first started seeing an impact from COVID 19 a little over two weeks ago when a lot of people began staying home.
To keep both volunteers and clients safe, the food shelf also shifted to a drive-up format. “That way, we can keep the (number of) volunteers inside the food shelf to a minimum,” said Bridget McPhillips, the food shelf’s executive director.
The food shelf still offers the same distribution times, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. On a typical day, the food shelf serves around 25-35 families. Last week, those numbers were closer to 45.
As the pandemic escalates, the food shelf is receiving fewer donations from grocery stores. Consequently, its orders to Second Harvest Heartland are increasing in size. “I have increased our order by 50%, so our funds are being depleted a little bit faster,” McPhillips said.
So far, the food shelf is still able to provide a minimum of about 32 lbs. of food per person. Currently, the food shelf is most in need of shampoo, soap and personal hygiene products such as deodorant, Kleenex, paper towels and, of course, toilet paper.
Monetary donations can be mailed to Centennial Community Food Shelf, P.O. Box 8, Circle Pines, MN 55014, or made online with a credit/debit card at www.centennialfoodshelf.org/donations.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
