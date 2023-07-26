Installation of AI sorting technology to remove recyclables including food scraps and organic-rich materials found in waste has been completed at the Ramsey/Washington Recycling and Energy (R&E) Center.

 The new technology is estimated to divert annually a total of 60,000 tons of valuable material from landfills or incineration toward recycling, which is enough recyclables and food scraps to fill Allianz Field three times. 

