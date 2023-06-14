The United States flag was first imagined after the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The Continental Congress authorized creation of the first national flag on June 14, 1777. It was decided that the flag should have 13 stripes, alternating red and white, to represent the original 13 colonies, and that the new union be represented by 13 white stars in a blue field to signify a "new constellation." Francis Hopkinson, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, is most often credited with the original design.

Today there are 50 stars on the flag to represent the 50 states, while the 13 stripes still represent the 13 British colonies that became the first states. While this may be common knowledge, Public Law 94-344, known as the Federal Flag Code, may not be as widely known. The code dictates that the flag is to be treated with respect and proper etiquette. The code is extensive, but the following guidelines can help private individuals interested in displaying their flags do so in accordance with the law: 

