Five stories won’t fly for proposed apartments

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Height matters to city leaders who say the apartment complex planned for the Stadium Sports Bar site is one story too high.
City Council members voiced opposition to a five-story anything in White Bear Lake at the June 14 meeting. That seemed to be an unexpected hurdle for Schafer Richardson, the Minneapolis development company that owns the property on the corner of Hoffman Road and County Road E.
The developer is requesting general concept plan approval of a 243-unit apartment complex on that corner. The complex has two buildings, one is five stories and one is four.
The phase-two project by Schafer Richardson follows construction of a 192-unit, four-story apartment building two years ago just east of the Village Inn/Stadium called The Barnum. Restaurant owners have been leasing space from the company since it purchased the property in 2018.
In the first of a three-stage review process, council heard of the city’s intentions to concentrate development near high-capacity roadways such as County Road E and a new zoning designation called Transit-Oriented Development, which allows 25 to 50 dwelling units per acre.
The proposed 6-acre site is 43 units per acre. The Barnum next door is 42 units per acre. That complex also has a very low vacancy rate.
Community Development Director Jason Lindahl briefed council on the project, noting 20% or 48 units would be affordable at 50% of the area median income or $36,750 for one person, $42,000 for two. About 30% of the city’s population would qualify.
Tax increment financing is another point of contention. The developer is requesting housing TIF in the amount of $5.5 to $6 million to offset the gap created by lower rents for affordable units. That is about 60% of the taxes generated from the project.
Mayor Dan Louismet stated his concern about a building five stories (59 feet) high. “I am open to the concept and I recognize the need and demand for housing but four stories is appropriate, not five,” he said. The mayor also does not support TIF for the project, saying residents should not subsidize other residents.
Unhappy with the design, Council Member Dan Jones said he “isn’t looking for another millennial Gen Z apartment building. I don’t want to look like everyone else. That’s why The Barnum appeals to me.”
A park dedication requirement was also debated. To meet that requirement, the current mix of units would require a cash payment of $135,100 in lieu of land, or $550 per unit, according to Lindahl. When asked about the possibility of land dedication, the applicant indicated a desire to retain a triangular parcel on Hoffman Road that came with the deal for commercial purposes.
Jones said he’d like the city to have that piece for park dedication. Located next to the Bruce Vento Trail, it could be a rest stop for users. “If I give TIF, I want that land,” Jones stated.
Council Member Kevin Edberg said he was open to discussion about park dedication and how to leverage the property, but would not agree to TIF. “There are times when it makes sense but to use our tax base to subsidize luxury apartments, I won’t get on board. No way, José.”
Edberg is also “highly opposed” to five stories. “There are no other buildings (that height) in White Bear Lake or anywhere on E and I don’t want them in my community,” he told members.
Also a “no” regarding TIF, Council Member Bill Walsh believes the city has “done a good job avoiding TIF.” He pointed out that the triangular piece Jones wants for a park could bring in tax revenue if developed. “That’s what we’re giving away with a park,” he said.
A resolution nixing a five-story building was approved 4-1 by council with Jones opposed. Planner Lindahl said staff has enough feedback to give the developer direction to move forward.
Schafer Richardson Development Manager Peter Orth said his company was aware there was a preference towards four stories rather than five prior to the vote. “A five-story structure would have been the best way to accommodate the density called for within the city’s comprehensive plan, while maintaining other zoning standards,” he explained. “We will consider options in response to the council’s constraint to four stories.”
Although not part of the resolution, Lindahl asked the mayor to clarify the position on TIF to which Louismet said, “The consensus is City Council is not interested in TIF. If the phase-two plan includes TIF, the applicant should know they will face significant opposition.”
Asked about the importance of TIF to the project, Orth reiterated that assistance was only being requested to allow the inclusion of affordable housing. “Our proposal was an opportunity to satisfy a need that was identified in several task force reports and studies, as well as the city’s own established housing goals,” he replied. “Without support for TIF, the inclusion of affordable units will not be possible.”
