While ice fishing on White Bear Lake, Charlie Niemiec and Nate Nelson helped rescue Jeffrey Houchins, who fell through the ice while skating. Andy Lemon, Randy Ness, and Nick Frucci, who were playing hockey in the area, helped transport Houchins to the Lake Avenue shore where he was treated by White Bear Lake Police and Search and Rescue. See Letters to the Editor for Houchin’s account.
Fishermen, hockey players rescue skater who fell through ice on White Bear Lake
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Veteran ice boater falls through on Bald Eagle
- Bears, Zephyrs teams slated to start practice Jan. 4 after governor’s decision
- Rolling forward with a Christmas tradition
- Gallatin, Roed sign with colleges; families have long Bear hockey history
- Fishermen, hockey players rescue skater who fell through ice on White Bear Lake
- White Bear Lake Area Schools plan for in-person elementary learning
- Greater White Bear Lake Community Foundation shares its wealth as founding chair steps down
- Luecke competes at axe throwing world meet
Most Popular
Articles
- New concept proposed for downtown
- Adelaide Landing making memories this holiday season
- Centennial community mourns loss of high school senior
- HUGO POLICE REPORTS
- Proof of excellence: MHS senior’s baked goods at Anchor Coffee
- Ramsey County sheriff’s Reports
- Washington County sheriff’s Reports
- Shifting gears: School bus drivers miss their kids
- Amazon CEO delivers big bucks to end homelessness
- Vote for your favorite holiday lights
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.