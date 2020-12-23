Fishermen, hockey players rescue skater who fell through ice on White Bear Lake

While ice fishing on White Bear Lake, Charlie Niemiec and Nate Nelson helped rescue Jeffrey Houchins, who fell through the ice while skating.  Andy Lemon, Randy Ness, and Nick Frucci, who were playing hockey in the area, helped transport Houchins to the Lake Avenue shore where he was treated by White Bear Lake Police and Search and Rescue. See Letters to the Editor for Houchin’s account.

 Submitted

