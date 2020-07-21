The White Bear Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 5th and Krech Streets early afternoon Monday, July 20.
Fire Chief Greg Peterson said the department was alerted of the fire at 12:26 p.m. Monday.
“We found a detached garage fully involved in fire upon our arrival,” he said. “The fire had extended to the neighbor's' fence and had damaged the homeowner's and neighbor's vinyl siding. Crews deployed multiple hose lines to control the fire, which was knocked down quickly.”
The Lake Johanna and Hugo Fire Departments also assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Peterson said no one was injured, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.