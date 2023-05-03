Find perfect fit at one-stop shop for men’s clothing

Sarah Ramsay displays a variety of J. Hilburn custom clothing pieces at the stylist studio.

 Carter Johnson

Sarah Ramsay, owner of Styled by Ramsay, has opened a new J. Hilburn stylist studio in the Getty Cowork Building in Downtown White Bear Lake.

J. Hilburn provides custom-made, custom-fit clothing for men. At the new stylist studio, customers can browse through clothing samples, fabric swatches, and color options to create a curated wardrobe, including both business and casual styles. 

