Find perfect fit at one-stop shop for men’s clothing

Sarah Ramsay, owner of Styled by Ramsay, has opened a new J. Hilburn stylist studio in the Getty Cowork Building in Downtown White Bear Lake.
J. Hilburn provides custom-made, custom-fit clothing for men. At the new stylist studio, customers can browse through clothing samples, fabric swatches, and color options to create a curated wardrobe, including both business and casual styles.
“Our goal is to provide men with a personalized shopping experience that will help them feel confident and stylish in their clothing,” said Ramsay. “We believe that every man deserves custom-made clothing that fits them perfectly and reflects their unique personality.”
Professional stylists are on hand to help clients choose the fabrics, patterns and styles that suit their individual preferences. They also take precise measurements to ensure clothing is tailored to fit each client’s specific shape and size.
