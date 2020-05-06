Find a COVID-19 testing site

A COVID-19 testing area is open for appointments only at the Health Partners White Bear Lake Clinic at 1430 Hwy 96 E. The site is accepting symptomatic patients with appointments from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on weekends. Call 952-967-7676 to set up an appointment.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

As part of the state’s effort to provide widespread, rapid COVID-19 testing, a new website has been developed to help Minnesotans find a testing location within their community. The website https://mn.gov/covid19/ provides easy access to the closest testing site, offers general information related to the COVID-19 outbreak and provides an interactive screening tool to help Minnesotans determine if they need a test.

Nearby testing sites include Healthpartners White Bear Clinic, 1430 Highway 96 E., 952-967-6614; M Health Fairview Clinic, 2945 Hazelwood Street, Maplewood, 855-324-7843; Allina Health Shoreview Clinic, 4194 Lexington Avenue N., Shoreview, 651-483-5461; and HealthPartners Curve Crest Clinic, 1500 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, 651-439-1234. Call the clinic or visit the website to review hours and directions specific to each site before going.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.