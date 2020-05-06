Find a COVID-19 testing site

As part of the state’s effort to provide widespread, rapid COVID-19 testing, a new website has been developed to help Minnesotans find a testing location within their community. The website https://mn.gov/covid19/ provides easy access to the closest testing site, offers general information related to the COVID-19 outbreak and provides an interactive screening tool to help Minnesotans determine if they need a test.
Nearby testing sites include Healthpartners White Bear Clinic, 1430 Highway 96 E., 952-967-6614; M Health Fairview Clinic, 2945 Hazelwood Street, Maplewood, 855-324-7843; Allina Health Shoreview Clinic, 4194 Lexington Avenue N., Shoreview, 651-483-5461; and HealthPartners Curve Crest Clinic, 1500 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, 651-439-1234. Call the clinic or visit the website to review hours and directions specific to each site before going.
