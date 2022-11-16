WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP — The Town Board’s agenda was light last week as its Nov. 7 meeting lasted only 15 minutes. During that quarter of an hour, Supervisors Ed Prudhon, chair, Steve Ruzek and Scott McCune approved the following:
• A postponement to final plat approval for Polar Industrial, 5300 Centerville Road, by Capital Partners.
Township Administrator Pat Christopherson said a final plat won’t be considered until a development agreement is in place. The 54-acre property, zoned light industrial, is owned by North Oaks Farm Inc.
• Rotary drilling in Longville Park by the University of Minnesota Geologic Survey.
Public Works Director Dale Reed said the township was approached in September about drilling a 170-foot well in the park for scientific investigation. Its purpose is to determine what type of glacial sediment is above the bedrock, which in turn helps determine where groundwater resides in the subsurface. Results will be used to update the Ramsey County Geologic Atlas. Once the study is complete, the well will be sealed.
• Certification of delinquent water, refuse, sewer and stormwater charges to the county auditor.
Every year, unpaid utility and other charges incurred by the township are added to property tax statements. Some of the larger amounts assessed for 2022 totaled more than $3,000. According to parcel ID numbers provided by the township, for example, a resident at 5690 Otter View Trail owes $5,455 in delinquent water bills. Residents of 16 Monarch Lane in North Oaks owe $7,750. Special charges for code violations were also assessed to 11 property owners in amounts ranging from $590 to a high of $3,722, which is the amount assessed to non-homesteaded property owned by an LLC at 2537 Second St.
• A letter of understanding for 2023 impound housing services with the Animal Humane Society. The only change to last year’s letter is a 3% increase in fees. The township partners with the Woodbury location at 9785 Hudson Road for animal control.
• Fire services agreement with the city of White Bear Lake through Dec. 31, 2027, with annual auto renew thereafter.
• The Board of Canvass public hearing for 7:55 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at township offices. A canvassing board formally certifies election results.
• A change to the “Safe at Work” personnel policy regarding COVID-19.
“As we’ve moved out of the COVID pandemic, the township is no longer required to carry a COVID policy,” Christopherson said. A revised policy will be adopted from OSHA that grants a leave of absence for a positive test. “We had some abuse of the policy, and we’re tightening it up,” he told the board.
• A White Bear Lake Youth Hockey Association request to leave the ice rink up an extra week after Hockey Day ends Jan. 29.
The association would like to host its Winter Blast the following weekend for younger players. They will assume liability and utility costs and will maintain the rink during that time. Supervisor Ruzek said he was OK with the request, as long as the association provides proof of liability insurance. An agreement will be drafted by the town attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.