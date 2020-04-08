Down but not out, Greg Bartz has recovered from his bout with COVID-19. The disease twice put him in the hospital. He now tests negative for the virus.
The 57-year-old Rotarian is sharing his personal journey with the respiratory illness in hopes people heed public health guidelines to minimize its spread.
Bartz was the fifth person in Minnesota to test positive for coronavirus. The state health department affirmed his suspicions March 11 after the White Bear Township resident developed a low-grade fever and bad cough on March 6 and self-quarantined. A trio of concerns provided impetus to seek the test: he had been traveling, he was symptomatic and he has a compromised immune system.
Last summer, Bartz was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called cardiac sarcoidosis. Cardiologists at Mayo Clinic put Bartz on immunosuppressive therapy in October. The treatment is proving successful; however, the downside is the therapy makes him more susceptible to other illnesses, like COVID-19. His doctors told him to get tested.
After doing some online “detective work,” as he calls it, Bartz is convinced he contracted COVID-19 during the Rotary Club’s annual ski trip to Vail. He even knows when and where he was exposed.
“We were in a bar Feb. 25. The place was packed,” Bartz recalled. “A guy was playing guitar and there were a few tables filled with foreigners. I read some newspaper articles later from Vail; the musician that evening became COVID-19 positive and was hospitalized March 10. He unfortunately passed away March 21.
“A second article talked about a group of affluent Mexican businessmen who took the virus back to Mexico from Vail. Apparently, there was a group of Italians in Vail for the Burton World Snowboard Championships who could have been in the bar that evening and may have spread it.”
Bartz said the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that Vail was a “hot spot” when he was there. “Considering the timing, I think it’s highly probable that the bar was ground zero,” he said.
A second Rotarian with him that night also tested positive but recovered after self-quarantine. The other club members on the ski trip did not get sick.
Bartz calls the ordeal “a perfect storm.”
Twice he’s been hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness. After coughing up blood March 13, he contacted his Mayo cardiologist, who referred him to infectious disease physicians. They recommended he come to Rochester.
“I drove myself down and managed to gain safe entry into St. Mary’s hospital as a COVID-19 patient — their first at that time. I was put on IV antibiotics for a couple days (for suspected bacterial pneumonia) and released. Staff was surprised I drove myself there, but I had to remind them I was in isolation and calling an Uber wasn’t an option.”
He called the frontline health care workers “true heroes.”
Finally, his fever broke March 17 after 12 consecutive days. “I thought I was making progress to recovery,” Bartz said. “I had my eye on March 25, the last day Sandy and I would be quarantined for the required 14 days. I didn’t make it to the 25th.”
It should be noted that Greg’s wife Sandy never showed symptoms and has not been tested. They agreed to keep a social distance in isolation, which “proved interesting in our household.” In addition to separate bedrooms and bathrooms, they watched separate TVs and used different areas of the house.
His second trip to the hospital came a few days after some bothersome secondary issues, which Bartz said were COVID-related. Around March 20, he noticed pressure and soreness in his right lower leg. He figured it was due to lack of exercise. Keep in mind, this is a guy who worked out at the Y four to five days a week. He also had a sharp pain in his chest that started after an attack of coughing. He thought it was a pulled muscle.
“Unfortunately, with our isolation I wasn’t able to go to Urgent Care or a clinic to get it checked out,” Bartz pointed out. “Turns out these were a precursor to a bigger problem.”
On March 22, he was short of breath after walking a few steps. Hours later a sudden and violent coughing attack left him gasping for air and hyperventilating. Sandy called 911. White Bear EMTs found his blood oxygen level was low and put him in the ambulance.
“I left the house that evening not knowing if I would be coming back,” Bartz said. “The worst part was I couldn’t even give Sandy a hug on the way out the door. We had to keep that 6-foot buffer.”
Bartz was admitted to Regions Hospital as a positive COVID-19 patient in respiratory distress. He was put in isolation but not intensive care. Emergency physicians found he had a pulmonary embolism in his lungs, or PE. The source of the PE was determined to be deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, which explained the pain in his leg. “That was the source of the blood clots creating havoc in my lungs,” he said.
Bartz remained hospitalized on oxygen and blood thinners until March 26. Ironically, he said a second COVID-19 test during his stay came back negative. “That meant the virus is no longer active in my body,” he said. “Great news.”
Whether there is permanent damage to his lungs, time will tell.
The ordeal has been “life changing,” says Bartz, who chalks it up to “bad timing” regarding his heart medication and travel schedule. He’d been on 10 airplanes in five weeks for work and play prior to getting sick.
One of his biggest concerns now is whether he’s immune to the virus. Mayo Clinic is working on an antibody test to help answer that question, but it’s not yet available. Bartz is hoping to get the test. “If I get COVID-19 again, it won’t be pretty,” he maintained. “I don’t know if I could handle a second bout.”
As everyone knows, there are many unanswered questions about the disease.
For example, when are people contagious? “If I was exposed Feb. 25, was I contagious right away? There are many things we don’t know,” Bartz said.
And why were three other Rotarians at the bar Feb. 25 exposed but asymptomatic? Did they beat the disease without knowing it?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says asymptomatic individuals with COVID-19 or those who eventually develop symptoms (pre-symptomatic) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends people use cloth face coverings (not surgical or N95 masks, which are reserved for health care workers) in public settings, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Bartz hopes his story helps people understand the seriousness of coronavirus, particularly for those with underlying conditions.
“It’s is important for people to keep their distance and follow the CDC guidelines,” he reminded. “There is so much we don’t know. I happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, and I was susceptible. It was bad luck. At the same time, I’m fortunate to have recovered.”
