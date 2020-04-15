Most people have come to realize how important and dangerous the work of health care professionals is as they are fighting COVID-19.
Mahtomedi High School 2010 graduate Kelsey Swenson is one of those workers on the front lines. She works at United Hospital as a nurse in the intensive care unit (ICU). Swenson started at United Hospital seven years ago after attending school at the College of Saint Benedict as a nursing major.
A typical shift for Swenson in the ICU is 12 hours. Having a shift that is this long is not unheard of for Swenson. She said most shifts before the virus were 12 hours long, sometimes eight hours.
Swenson said the amount of support, appreciation and love the industry is currently receiving is amazing.
“We also truly appreciate everyone’s willingness to stay home so we can go to work and fight this virus on the front lines,” Swenson said.
Like most hospitals around the country, Swenson said United Hospital is in need of various personal protective equipment (PPE), including: masks, gloves, eye protection, gowns, head coverings, shoe coverings and various other types of equipment.
Lisa Nemer Noah, Swenson’s future mother-in-law, said that she and Swenson’s mom, Leah Swenson, are worried about her and her co-workers.
“It is particularly scary to hear that health care providers do not have the PPE that they need to care for patients safely,” Noah said. “It reminds me of the soldiers going to war in the Middle East without the proper body armor.”
Another struggle for health care workers like Swenson is going to the store for food. In order to help with that, Noah and Leah created a “Feed A Nurse MN GoFundMe page.” All the money from the page goes to purchasing meals from local restaurants for every worker on Swenson’s team.
Noah and Leah wanted to get the food from only local restaurants to help them financially through this tough time.
“Leah and I hope that our efforts are helping restaurants and making health care workers feel they are not alone in this fight against the virus,” Noah said.
For now, the food goes to everyone on Swenson’s team, including nurses, physicians, nurse aids, respiratory therapists, environmental services and unit coordinators; however, Noah and Leah want to extend donations to other hospitals and health care teams if enough money is raised.
“Health care workers are worried about going to the store to be potentially exposed or potentially exposing someone else,” Swenson wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Knowing there will be something to eat at work takes the pressure off and makes sure we are well fed and can give the best care to our patients.”
The goal is to raise $4,000. In the first 24 hours of the online fundraiser, $2,000 was raised.
People who have been donating are also leaving comments about the effort.
“This is a great idea, a two-for-one, helping two parts of society I care about,” Brian, a donor, said.
Other people have expressed their gratitude for those who are working in health care. Some call them “heroes.”
