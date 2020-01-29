WHITE BEAR LAKE — The state recently dismissed robbery charges against a suspect in several bank robberies because the federal government took over the case.
Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman dropped state charges last month because the federal government has indicted the defendant for the same incident, according to court records.
William Manuel Villanueva, 38, was charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court last fall. Villanueva reportedly robbed six banks in Minnesota and Wisconsin last August. Mid-West One Bank in White Bear Lake was robbed on Aug. 19, according to the criminal complaint.
Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation, including the White Bear Lake Police and FBI. Villanueva has reportedly admitted to the robberies.
Sara Marie Moore
