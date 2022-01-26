Father and son purchase Advance Medical Equipment

White Bear Lake resident Scott Reinhardt and his son, Andrew, saw the onset of the pandemic as an opportunity to go into business together. In June of 2020 they bought Advance Medical Equipment, a supplier of home medical equipment, and relocated the company from Hopkins to Little Canada. The business provides wheelchairs, lift chairs, scooters, walkers, CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators and more.
They can deliver most items, and can help explain Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance benefits so people with limited incomes can get essential medical equipment for the least out of pocket expense.
During the pandemic many families have been moving elderly parents out of nursing facilities back home. Numerous medical products are designed for enhancing the dignity and independence of caregivers and beneficiaries alike. Baby boomers trying to stay in their homes and independent a bit longer, transitioning to assisted living, or temporarily needing rehabilitation equipment are common scenarios where the company can recommend the right equipment to ease the transition.
Someday Scott, 64, plans to retire to pursue his other hobbies and interests. For now he is finding fulfillment visiting with his customers.
Advance Medical Equipment is located at 80 E. Little Canada Road, Suite 4, Little Canada, and can be reached by phone at 952-426-4812.
