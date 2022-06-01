Fast-food franchise wants to spice up vacant site

WHITE BEAR LAKE – Big Mac, or taco to go?
A proposed Taco Bell near the McDonald’s on Centerville Road would give fast-food fans some choices. City planners, however, aren’t keen on the drive-thru’s use of neighboring parking lots, nor the applicant’s request to install a 55-foot pylon sign that can be seen from I-35E.
The applicant/owner, Marvin Development III LLC/Border Foods, hopes to subdivide a parcel in the White Oak Retail Center for a standalone Taco Bell at 4600 Centerville Road. The property is landlocked with easements to the north and south to allow access to service drives located on the Walgreen’s and Lunds & Byerly’s sites.
Border Foods is a local franchisee of Taco Bell Corp. and has been operating Taco Bell restaurants since 1996. Marvin Development LLC, on behalf of Border Foods, proposes to purchase the easterly portion of the existing property to build a 2,900-square-foot rectangular building with a single drive-thru lane. A PUD is requested to provide flexibility from certain aspects of the zoning code.
At this point, the strip mall, owned by John and Stephen Moriarty, has one tenant, Anytime Fitness. Plans for a second phase fizzled in 2013 and entitlements for expanding the building expired. Since then, both the 113-unit senior housing project to the north and the supermarket were developed, “intensifying the surrounding development pattern and further defining the access and traffic circulation,” explained Samantha Crosby, planning and zoning coordinator.
Staff does not support routing the restaurant’s traffic through the parking lots, Crosby told the Planning Commission, and it is a configuration that does not exist anywhere in the city.
“The internal circulation of the property will be problematic,” she said. “The routing of customers through the Anytime Fitness parking lot on the way in and across the Lunds & Byerly’s front entrance on the way out is less than ideal.”
Marvin III Development Director Zach Zelickson noted at the May 23 meeting that a previous council had approved a conditional use permit for two drive-thru facilities at the strip mall, something Crosby then clarified.
Original plans for the site, which go back 15 years, called for a drive-thru on one end of the 15,000-square-foot retail building. That was approved. A second drive-thru with the phase two expansion was approved only conceptually and was contingent on approval of a conditional use permit, she pointed out.
Zelickson disagreed with staff’s opinion about use of the grocery store lot. “We are not routing traffic through Lunds & Byerly’s,” he said. “We know the site will work.”
The franchisee has gone through “many iterations” of the proposal since October, he added, and thinks the proposed plan provides a unique solution to a vacant, sizable site consistent with the retail area.
“We truly believe this will work. It’s a great fit,” Zelickson told the commissioners. “If it would create a disaster, we would not be here.”
It was noted that the McDonald’s directly south of the site has a dedicated access aisle through the Walgreens parking lot that allows for internal circulation.
Regarding signage, pylon signs are not allowed in the zoning district in which the restaurant is located. The applicant made the request based on the McDonald’s pylon next door, which was part of a PUD request in 1993, Crosby added. If Taco Bell gets a pylon sign, Lunds & Byerly’s said it wants one too.
“The proposed PUD appears to create a lot that was never meant to be, for a use with poor internal circulation and a sign that would not otherwise be allowed,” Crosby said. “The project could be approved, but just because it’s possible doesn’t mean it’s desirable.”
Chair Jim Berry said it was too bad the applicant had to “shoehorn” the project and “impede” the grocery store. “There are too many hurdles to get over,” he said, “and a mess to get through.”
The commission voted 5-0 to deny the application, following staff’s recommendation.
The PUD application goes before City Council June 14.
