Thousands of Minnesotans who haven’t been able to access premium tax credits in the past are newly eligible for discounts and can shop for more affordable 2023 health coverage through MNsure, thanks to the “family glitch” fix.
In the past, a family’s eligibility for tax credits from MNsure depended on whether their job-based coverage was affordable for the employee, no matter how much it cost to cover the whole family. This meant some family members fell into the “family glitch”: that is, they were ineligible for Affordable Care Act subsidies even though they need them to afford quality coverage. Because they couldn’t access these important tax credits, many families in this situation have been paying more for coverage and some have been going without health insurance entirely.
