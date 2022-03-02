There’s a reason daytime regulars recognize the voice at the Highway 61 McDonald’s drive-thru. Kevyn Cardinal has been working the window for 35 years.
An unabashed “people person,” Cardinal started at the location in ‘87, four years after the restaurant opened in ‘83, which is also the year he graduated from White Bear Lake High School.
The teamwork involved in keeping customers happy appeals to Cardinal, who said he “likes doing my part” in the fast-paced restaurant environment.
He knows many of the customers, who in turn know him and order “the usual” when they realize it’s Cardinal on the intercom.
Restaurant owners Christina and Terry McBride say they work hard to retain good employees like Cardinal by offering benefits like 401Ks, health insurance and flexible hours. Despite the pandemic and familiar hiring struggles voiced by other businesses, they are fully staffed at 45, including son Seamus, a junior at South Campus. They also have an older son, John, who attends University of St. Thomas.
“We try to take care of our employees,” Terry said.
The Lino Lakes couple purchased the franchise in October after waiting
15 years for the chance. They consider the location “phenomenal.” They also own a McDonald’s on Rice Street in Little Canada and a third store on Apollo Drive in Lino.
After a two-year shutdown and complete remodel, the White Bear lobby reopened in November. McDonald’s headquarters requires franchise owners to update their lobbies about every 10 years. They are given a choice of five designs from which to choose. The exterior was updated too; the famous golden arches are now illuminated with LED lights, among other façade improvements.
There is much autonomy too, in ownership. “We’re in charge of wages, personnel and menu board prices,” Terry said. They also focus on marketing by offering “beach bundles” to hungry boaters heading out on the lake or event specials for Polar Plungers and Bear’ly Open participants.
A former convention manager for the Hilton Hotel chain, Terry decided about 21 years ago he wanted to own a business and started a long, seven-year process to buy a franchise. “I took about a $60,000 pay cut and went from being big-time at the Hilton to working a (french) frier,” he laughed.
Cardinal and his employers are particularly excited for the new high school at North Campus, but they worry about the traffic. The McBrides say a pedestrian bridge would be a welcome addition to make the highway crossing safer. “It will be interesting to see what they do about the traffic,” Terry said, something that is much heavier now than when he started, added Cardinal.
Cardinal affirmed he’s quite content with his career choice. “I’m comfortable working here,” he said. “I’ve done it for awhile and I’m good at it. I like the people and I like getting up and going to work every day.”
