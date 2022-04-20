As members of the White Bear Area Chamber of Commerce lunched, they listened to keynote speaker Steve Grove, commissioner of the state Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).
But first came special recognitions of familiar names and faces in the White Bear community.
New 2022 Chamber Chair Scott Bromelkamp, MidwestOne Bank, was introduced by outgoing chair Rita Pechmann at the group’s annual meeting April 15 at Keller Golf Course.
After his introduction, Bromelkamp, a Mahtomedi High School grad, then presented special Legacy awards to John Lupo, Ellen Hiniker and Jo Emerson.
“John was always the voice of reason,” Bromelkamp said as he announced Lupo’s award. Hiniker was described as “always kind and level-headed with a great sense of humor.”
The former city manager wasn’t sure about the “level-headed” part, but added, “I’m also emotional,” as she wiped her eyes after receiving the award.
Bromelkamp said that during Emerson’s 12 years as mayor, she was “a fabulous ambassador for the chamber, attending many ribbon-cuttings for new businesses. She will forever remain a champion of rights for everyone, and we wish her the best.”
Like Hiniker, Emerson was surprised to get the award. “I was here for Ellen,” she admitted.
Outgoing chair Rita Pechmann was also recognized for her leadership and dedication. Bromelkamp introduced the Lake Area Bank vice president, as “our rock. And we can’t thank her enough.”
Minnesota residents may not know that the DEED commissioner was a Google executive in Silicon Valley for 12 years before returning to his home state three years ago. Grove also founded a nonprofit with his wife called Silicon North Stars in 2014. Its purpose is to provide free tech education to underprivileged ninth graders in a kind of summer tech boot camp.
The commissioner told chamber members the state is lagging far behind when it comes to technology education.
“Tech jobs are growing faster than any other job in the state,” according to Groves. “But the Minnesota pipeline for tech jobs is not great.”
On the up side, the state’s economy is rebounding from losing 417,000 jobs during the pandemic. “We are 80% of the way back,” Grove said. “We now have 205,000 job vacancies, so the pendulum has swung the other way.”
March job numbers released last week also offers good news. Unemployment rate is as low as it’s been since 1999, and there are 11,500 new jobs in the state, Grove continued, which puts the state third in job growth percentage in the country.
“Minnesota is a great place to live,” he said. “We have a lot to celebrate, but we need to be louder. We do not talk about ourselves enough, and we need to do more to attract workers. We have the most diverse economy in the country, and that is an incredibly valuable asset.”
Grove also noted:
• 40% more businesses were created last year than the previous, “so people are starting stuff.”
• There is a disparity between whites and people of color regarding jobs. For 253 black workers who applied for unemployment insurance, there were 103 white workers.
• Minnesota needs more warm bodies. There are 2.7 open jobs for every one person looking. Nationwide, that number is about 1.7.
• Lack of affordable child care is a huge challenge. The state is 90,000 slots short for day care.
• There are great opportunities for jobs that do not require a college degree, particularly in manufacturing.
