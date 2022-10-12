After 47 years at Cerenity Senior Care in White Bear Lake, Peg Black is retiring. She served in many roles during her long career at the care center: as nursing assistant, activities director, volunteer coordinator and, for the past 12 years, as development director.
Black was asked to take on the development role in 2009 as Cerenity was planning a $17 million renovation and expansion project. Included in the project was construction of a transitional care unit with 40 private rooms for individuals needing short-term rehabilitation following hospitalization. A successful fundraising campaign also allowed Cerenity to include a therapy gym and pool, chapel, café and gift shop, as well as other major renovations.
The longtime employee credits the campaign’s success to Fletcher Driscoll, a friend and Dellwood resident who helped raise community awareness about the need and benefits of the project. Major support also came from the Otto Bremer Foundation, McCarthy Bjorklund Foundation, Manitou Foundation, Dellwood Foundation, Osilas Foundation, Hardenbergh Foundation, Richard M. Schulze Foundation, Hubbard Broadcasting Foundation and a host of individual supporters.
Black found success in writing grants to help fund resident activities and arts programming, support renovation projects and assist employees in furthering their education in health care.
Since 2019, the Minnesota Dual Training Pipeline Grant has awarded Cerenity-White Bear Lake funding that now totals more than $300,000 to provide financial support to employees wishing to obtain their LPN or RN degree. “This is a wonderful opportunity for staff to graduate with no college debt,” Black said. “It is also a great recruitment and retention tool for Cerenity-White Bear Lake.”
Recently, the Minnesota Department of Human Services awarded a $350,000 grant to help continue the renovation project in Cerenity Residence. A matching grant from the Manitou Fund will help to fund renovations of an additional 10 apartments this year.
In total, Black has raised more than $3 million to enhance the lives of residents at Cerenity-White Bear Lake. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunities and support from the community and the state of Minnesota,” she said.
Black called it an honor to have worked with and for the elderly community for the past 47 years. “I will always cherish the friendships I have made with residents, volunteers, family members, donors and fellow employees,” she said. “I have learned so much from all of you.”
She also thanked the community for its “amazing support.” Black’s last day was Oct. 6.
