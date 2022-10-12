After 47 years at Cerenity Senior Care in White Bear Lake, Peg Black is retiring. She served in many roles during her long career at the care center: as nursing assistant, activities director, volunteer coordinator and, for the past 12 years, as development director. 

Black was asked to take on the development role in 2009 as Cerenity was planning a $17 million renovation and expansion project. Included in the project was construction of a transitional care unit with 40 private rooms for individuals needing short-term rehabilitation following hospitalization. A successful fundraising campaign also allowed Cerenity to include a therapy gym and pool, chapel, café and gift shop, as well as other major renovations. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.