Tree limbs fell on a power line near the intersection of Bald Eagle Ave. and Birch Lake Ave. Wednesday, June 24 at approximately 7 a.m. The large limbs damaged three power poles and caused a power outage affecting White Bear Lake residents south of Bald Eagle Ave. for several hours. A crew from Xcel Energy was still on the scene replacing the damaged poles and working to restore power to the neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
