Several clinics in the area have undergone name changes due to a clinical agreement between University of Minnesota, University of Minnesota Physicians and Fairview Health Services.
The agreement was made in 2018; branding and name changes began at the end of 2019. HealthEast Clinic – Vadnais Heights is now officially M Health Fairview Clinic – Vadnais Heights, according to M Health Fairview Senior Communications Specialist Aimeé Jordan. St. John's Hospital in Maplewood is now M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital and the nearby clinic is M Health Fairview Clinic – Maplewood. The Fairview Clinic in Lino Lakes is now M Health Fairview Clinic – Lino Lakes. HealthEast Clinic – Hugo's clinic name will change in the future. Branding is being rolled out on a gradual basis, Jordan explained.
The M Health Fairview name is paired with an iconic symbol: The University of Minnesota’s block “M” and maroon and gold colors. The health care system began to brand hospitals and clinics with the M Health Fairview name in late 2019.
M Health Fairview created the partnership to combine the best of academic and community medicine, according to a press release. The partnership will provide access to world-class, breakthrough care at 10 hospitals and 60 clinics. The goal creates an easier, simpler health care experience for patients. Each service line organizes around specific health conditions rather than traditional boundaries, such as geographic areas or departments. Led by a single leadership structure pairing academic physicians with operations leaders, the service line approach translates health care innovations developed at the University of Minnesota into breakthrough care at the community level. M Health Fairview closely links the University of Minnesota Medical Center.
“We have opportunity in Minnesota to transform how we deliver and experience health care,” said Jakub Tolar, MD, PhD, dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School and vice president for Academic Clinical Affairs. “The health system is a platform to deliver better care, more efficiently. We will leverage the advancements and discoveries of our researchers and physicians and bring them to people in the community on a large scale. This will positively impact the health of Minnesotans, bringing specialty care to more neighborhoods, and strengthen our reputation as a national and global destination for care.”
“A major goal of our collaboration is to reinvent health care by creating an easier, simpler experience,” said James Hereford, Fairview President and CEO. “By organizing care around health conditions rather than being constrained by traditional boundaries, we are simplifying the care experience and bringing top experts together for patients no matter where they see us, which could include a clinic, hospital, home, the workplace or via telemedicine.”
M Health Fairview also plans to create a Health Transformation Center, which brings system challengers together to remove burden for patients and providers. Educational trips to NASA’s Johnson Space Center, FedEx and Southwest Airlines helped Fairview create its own “mission control,” which uses artificial intelligence to better manage patient traffic and reduce patients’ length of stay so they can return home faster. Telemedicine will also increasingly become part of the M Health Fairview experience to provide improved access and convenience for patients throughout the state and beyond.
— Sara Marie Moore
