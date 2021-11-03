Receiving an “F” on a test is one of the most high-pressure things a middle schooler can experience, especially when it drastically sinks their overall grade. Under the newly implemented grading system at Sunrise Park Middle School, students will no longer receive an F letter grade for poor or unfinished work.
Instead, the school will use an “incomplete,” or “I” letter grade, for any schoolwork that scores in the 50-59.45 percentile. An incomplete is not a passing grade, but its value is now the same as that of every other letter grade bracket. Any scores below the 49.45 percentile will not be used, since its weight can disproportionately drag down grades and make it tougher for students to recover and succeed in school.
“We need our middle school children to view learning as an ongoing process,” said Sunrise Park Principal Christina Pierre. “Even if you’re not passing yet, you’re on the road.”
For example, under the former grading system if a student receives a B and a C on two tests and then misses or receives a failing grade below 50 percent on the third test, the scores would average into an overall failing grade in the class, even though the student had two passing grades. Under the new system, the missed test would be considered at the 50 percent mark, averaging the total score out to a D. For a student caught up in the circumstances of a stressful or unpredictable environment outside school, this change can make a world of difference.
When learning the material is the goal rather than punishment for missing the test, the road to progress is easier for the student, Pierre explained.
“Starting at 50 percent really just corrects and allows us to give that “I” range the exact same range as any letter grade,” Pierre said.
The policy aims to evaluate students only on their learning, and not on behaviors or circumstances that are sometimes outside of the student’s control.
“We’re taking all the other factors out of the grade,” Pierre said. “We’re not going to include whether it was turned in on time, or if the student was late to class, or extra credit. All those things will skew the grade. We want to measure exactly what the student knows and is able to do. We’re elevating the learning.”
The policy also establishes a 10-day window for revisions and retakes.
“Not every kid gets it the first time. Some students need more time to learn something than others,” Pierre said. “We don’t want a student to go retake a test they just did poorly on. We want them to take some time to make sure that they actually learn the material before they go into the retake.”
Sunrise parents have been supportive of the change, Pierre said. But some critics of this grading system are concerned that students won’t have an incentive to learn and behave well if they are not graded on things like attendance and behavior.
However, there are many other ways to manage the behavioral attributes of the school environment, explained Assistant Superintendent Alison Gillespie. This includes school consequences, communication with parents, positive referrals and other responses outside of the evaluation of academic knowledge.
“People worry that grades won’t be motivating to students if it’s not this sorting system,” Gillespie said. “All of us have been part of a system that sorted us out. Kids want to learn. Kids like school. When we can talk to them about learning, it doesn’t shake out that way. We really are communicating around the learning, and we’re not going to let them opt out of learning.”
At the high school level, where students earn credit toward graduation, students who aren’t performing well in classes receive a no-grade status rather than a failing grade. It is becoming more common among Minnesota school districts to use strategies like no-grades and incompletes, giving students every chance to demonstrate their progress and be held accountable for their work.
“It’s not lowering expectations for kids,” Gillespie said. “We’re not going to give up. We expect them to learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.