To remind the public about the importance of driving sober, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is conducting extra DWI enforcement efforts through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. An impaired driver not only puts their life at risk but also the lives of their passengers and other innocent people on the road. Preliminary numbers show 89 people lost their lives in drunk driving-related crashes in 2019, the most since 2015. Nearly one out of every four deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunk driving. In the last five years, preliminary numbers show there were 413 drunk driving-related traffic deaths in Minnesota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.