Express car wash coming to Highway 61 site

WHITE BEAR LAKE — A high-speed car wash is coming to the southwest corner of Hwy. 61 and County Road F.
Called Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a conveyor belt system will move 100 cars through in 30 minutes. There is no hand washing; the only employees are people at one of three pay stations and one maintenance person.
The applicant/owner, Christian Companies/Classic Collision LLC, requested a conditional use permit and three variances from City Council at its May 10 meeting. All were granted following a thumbs up from the Planning Commission.
Mayor Dan Louismet brought up the issue of groundwater consumption in White Bear and asked a company representative present at the meeting if they were pursuing the project with “eyes wide open?”
That representative, Tanner Brandt, said, “Yes, we’re aware of what’s going on.” He noted that 30% of the 33 gallons of water used to wash a car is reclaimed, and that they use less water than someone washing their car in the driveway.
The 1.3-acre site at 4061 Highway 61, first platted in 1919, is currently occupied by a car repair shop, Hertz Car Rental and a gas station/convenience store, which will all be demolished.
The proposed design of the fully automated wash will have a maximum of 21 vehicles stacked at the entrance. Applicants had requested a 79-car variance from the 100-car stacking requirement, which was approved. Trees and no-mow native prairie will be planted in green spaces to absorb carbon from idling vehicles and uptick rain water.
The company estimates an average of 384 washes per day, or 8,832 gallons of water.
At about 3.16 million gallons per year, Planning and Zoning Coordinator Samantha Crosby said the car wash would be the fifth-highest non-residential water user in the city.
When asked why underground tanks could not be enlarged to reclaim more water, Crosby said the applicant responded that “there is not equipment on the market that we are aware of that can achieve a reclamation rate higher than 33%.”
According to the engineering department, the city’s water system has the capacity to support the use.
Crosby said staff considers the proposal a “vast improvement over existing conditions, not only in appearance but in compliance with current code requirements.”
Council Member Dan Jones remarked that it was too bad the car wash couldn’t somehow recycle “the millions of gallons of (ground)water dumped into Goose Lake” by nearby Saputo Foods. “Can we think someday of doing that?” he asked.
“You’re asking the right questions — how do we become more efficient with water? — but I don’t know what we can do about that right now,” replied the mayor.
Based in Fargo, North Dakota, the national chain has more than 200 locations.
The Dairy Queen next door will not be affected by the project.
— Debra Neutkens
