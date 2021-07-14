Experts present British literature at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, The Institute of Theological and Interdisciplinary Studies and The Christos Center for Spiritual Formation will welcome guest speakers Dr. David Downing and Dr. Crystal Downing, co-directors at the Marion E. Wade Center of Wheaton College, from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church sanctuary in Mahtomedi.
The Marion E. Wade Center is a renowned literature archive containing artifacts, original writings and other historical items from seven British writers of the 20th century, including C.S. Lewis, Dorothy Sayers, J. R. R. Tolkien and Charles Williams. The Downings have worked extensively throughout their careers reading, studying and researching the works of C.S. Lewis and Dorothy Sayers. David’s expertise is on C.S. Lewis, and Crystal’s expertise centers on Dorothy Sayers.
David has since published four books on Lewis, and Crystal has published five books, two of them focused on Sayers. Now professors in the English department at Wheaton College, the Downings will bring their insights to the northeastern Twin Cities.
“They have deep resources that nobody else has, but they present them in a way that everybody would enjoy listening to,” said Wheaton College graduate and St. Andrew’s member Jeanette Bakke.
The Downings’ presentation will kick off with a lecture from David titled, “The Most Reluctant Convert,” and will dive into the spiritual journey of Lewis and his conversion into one of the most influential Christian writers of the 20th century. Crystal’s lecture titled, “The Most Scandalous Prophet,” will follow. It will tackle Sayers’ influence on Lewis and his spiritual life as well as her role in one of the biggest religious scandals in 20th-century England. The presentation will conclude with a dialogue titled “Feisty Friendship,” as the Downings bring the two authors to life by reading letters written between Lewis and Sayers.
“Yes, they are academic; yes, they are brilliant, but they both are a lot of fun,” said Stan Bakke, Jeannette’s husband and fellow Wheaton College graduate. “They just get along very well.”
The lecture will be followed by a social gathering with coffee and cookies and a chance for attendees to speak with the Downings. The event is free of charge and is open to the general public. A livestream will also be available at live.saintandrews.org for those unable to attend in person.
“It’s an opportunity for some wonderful conversation,” Jeannette said.
