Thanks to generous donors, the White Bear Center for the Arts is doubling in size, allowing for more programming and more parking.
Benefactors of the arts, who at this point remain anonymous, purchased four residential properties fronting Division Avenue on behalf of the center, located at 4971 Long Ave., to allow expansion west.
The timing was right. Homeowners near North Campus High School were interested in selling when the art center was interested in buying.
One property had already been purchased to expand the center’s parking lot. Then neighbors to the north approached the nonprofit’s executive director, also expressing interest in selling.
“It was a unique opportunity to secure property for future expansion,” noted Suzi Hudson, who heads the WBCA. “We pushed pause on the parking lot so we could rethink whether it was the right spot now that these properties opened up to develop the campus.”
A fourth property became available right after the school bond referendum passed last fall. Two of the homes have already been demolished. One house was moved to Pine City. The addresses involved are 4953, 4962, 4970 and 4980 Division Avenue.
“This has been a very evolving, fluid project,” admitted Hudson. “Every few weeks it seemed I was going back to the board to say now this has come up and we have a donor.”
There was no arm twisting by the art center, added Hudson. “We made it known to neighbors that when they wanted to sell, to please approach us. The stars were aligning on what really was a pie-in-the-sky vision. Opportunities were presenting themselves at just the right time.”
Cost of the expansion is still being estimated at this time. The plan is to do the project in two phases, with a tentative August groundbreaking.
There are some issues to resolve first. The WBCA applied for a planned unit development due to the split-zoning of the site. The Division Avenue parcels are zoned single-family residential and the art center is zoned B-4 or general business. Complicating the matter is that the property resides in two watershed districts.
The White Bear Lake Planning Commission considered the application at its June 29 meeting, finally recommending City Council approve the project. About two dozen conditions recommended by staff will accompany the council approval. One condition was deleted.
A representative for the art center, Sean Wagner, president/CEO of NewStudio Architecture, said the board had an issue with Condition No. 5. Wording required that the applicant “agree to work with the city to identify opportunities to restore the four lost residential units.” The city envisions future artist lofts, for example, as a way to replace the demolished housing.
Wagner said the condition was a deal-breaker.
“This is not an issue that was agreed to or discussed,” he said to commissioners. “The board does not consent to No. 5. This would be a non-starter for the project. The donors, who are funders, would not pursue it and the project would be dead.”
Speaking for the board, which has “more than a few attorneys,” Wagner explained that the nature of the language suggests or implies financial participation or construction of something on the site. “It’s an obligation the donors who purchased the property, as a gift to the arts center, nor future directors, are in a position to make.”
Hudson said she understands the city’s desire to add housing but told commissioners she was not comfortable with the condition, even reworded, because it could tie the WBCA to those future actions.
“It is not part of our mission. We are a nonprofit arts school. Resolving residential units is beyond our mission. That is work of the city. We are glad to be a partner in that but for a PUD condition, it feels like an overreach.”
Hudson added that the center wants to leave enough green space so there are no further environmental impacts. “The philosophical approach to the art center has always been to bring outdoors in and indoors out and that relationship to nature as an artistic inspiration. To make any kind of commitment to use this property for further residential use is beyond any commitment we can make.”
Commissioner Peter Reis made the motion to recommend the PUD but not before “expressing dismay at being presented with requests that are ultimatums; it’s my way or the highway.”
“I hope this doesn’t preclude ongoing dialog between the board and/or executive director and city planning efforts to try to generate something like artist lofts despite the fact it has nothing to do with the mission statement, in the spirit of cooperation with the community where they reside.”
Commissioner Ken Baltzer offered similar sentiments. “I agree with Peter 100%. Considering the amount of money spent on the west side of the center, then to come in and tell us it’s a deal-breaker, I find amusing. Then to threaten the Planning Commission; I don’t appreciate that.”
The plan developed by NewStudio Architecture includes a multipurpose atrium and reception area, new art gallery, administrative spaces and pottery studios in the first phase. There is also an outdoor clay yard planned that will feature a kiln for outdoor wood firing of pottery. The labyrinth will be relocated.
Pottery’s popularity was a large reason for the expansion.
“We are putting a lot of our focus in expanding the clay program,” Hudson said. “This whole region has such an incredible legacy of potters internationally renowned. We have a unique opportunity to build on that legacy.”
City Planning and Zoning Coordinator Samantha Crosby told commissioners staff felt the proposal was “compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.”
City staff is enthusiastic about a significant native woodland restoration in the northwest corner where about 40% of the trees are oaks, she said. There are two small woodland wetlands, a mulched walking path and future outdoor classroom/gathering spaces also planned.
“The WBCA hopes to continue enriching the area with more public access to the arts,” Wagner said. “The new PUD will encompass the area between Highway 61 and Division Avenue and create a new link to the school on the west that did not previously exist.”
Hudson thanked the commissioners for their unanimous support. “We are extremely excited and grateful to the planning commission. I hope the city sees this as a gift to the community. We look forward to working with the city on the arts district.”
