WHITE BEAR LAKE — Betty Wold Johnson’s philanthropy extends beyond the donation of her Dellwood mansion to Lakeshore Players Theatre (LPT). Items from Johnson’s estate are listed in an online silent auction that is part of the theater’s “Raise the Curtain” gala May 20.
Johnson, who died in 2020 at age 99, left her summer lake home to LPT. She was married to Robert Wood Johnson III, grandson of the co-founder of the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
Bidding started last week and ends at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
Among items from Johnson’s home in the fundraiser: a baby grand piano manufactured by Chickering before 1900 (piano moving included up to 30 miles from the Johnson home), a Leupold telescope, a scenic painting of a Stillwater bridge, and sterling silver spoons.
There are other items in the auction, too, like a champagne party for six with tickets to Lakeshore’s outdoor production of “Company,” pontoon rides with wine and cheese on White Bear Lake, and vacation destinations. To see the items and register for the auction, go to www.lakeshoreplayers.org.
Johnson’s 1925 lake home, 70 Dellwood Ave., has a “sale pending” sign near its entrance. The mansion was listed for $2 million. Net proceeds will go to LPT.
— Debra Neutkens
