Need a winter escape? The White Bear Lake Area Historical Society is planning two escape rooms at the Armory in February.
The new event is described as a “time-bound immersive adventure experience.” For those unfamiliar with escape rooms, picture a team of up to 10 people locked in a room who are tasked with finding a way to escape.
Two options will be offered: “Escape from Alcatraz” or “FDR’s WWII Bunker located under Grand Central Station.” Rooms are booked for one-hour time slots and hold up to 10 people per room. Dates and times are 3-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, and 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
The historical society is also seeking sponsors to help launch the inaugural year of escape rooms. Limited sponsorship opportunities range from $500 to $1,000. A $2,000 slot for a signature sponsor has already been filled by Kathy Doucette Real Estate.
