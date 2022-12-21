Need a winter escape? The White Bear Lake Area Historical Society is planning two escape rooms at the Armory in February. 

The new event is described as a “time-bound immersive adventure experience.” For those unfamiliar with escape rooms, picture a team of up to 10 people locked in a room who are tasked with finding a way to escape. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.