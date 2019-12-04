Fourth in a series
Poorer countries and the marginalized communities of wealthier nations are hit “first and worst” by the harmful impacts of climate change. Further, these groups have the fewest resources for recovery and fortification for the future.
In Minnesota, such marginalized groups include indigenous populations, communities of color and low-income neighborhoods. They are the most likely to live near polluting facilities and congested freeways (91% do) and to live without air conditioning in “urban heat islands.” Additionally, oil pipelines are regularly sited on or near indigenous lands, and Native communities often pay significantly more for energy than do their non-Native neighbors.
At the Climate Reality Project training held in Minneapolis last summer, former Vice President Al Gore declared that “environmental and social justice must go hand in hand.” The goal is to build a green, sustainable economy while simultaneously redressing historic social and economic injustices.
Minnesota has some of the largest racial disparity gaps in the nation in terms of income, employment, education and home ownership. The transition to a low-carbon economy offers a unique opportunity to address both climate change and such disparities. Curtailing emissions must be accompanied by more-equal access to, and benefits from, clean energy.
Members of Minnesota’s Ojibwe bands and of the Twin Cities African-American community have pioneered initiatives toward both these goals.
Minnesota Natives strive to protect the environment from encroaching pipelines and other sources of pollution while pursuing solar energy generation on their treaty lands.
Bob Blake (Red Lake Band, Ojibwe) founded Solar Bear, an organization promoting solar gardens and offering training in solar technology. Blake believes that solar energy can catalyze economic development for tribal communities and alleviate problems like addiction by giving people “purpose in saving the Earth and protecting the sacred.” Solar Bear completed a solar array on Red Lake’s main government building and has plans for the tribal college and a housing project in South Minneapolis. Blake envisions establishing a Red Lake microgrid and a tribal utilities commission.
Dawn Goodwin (White Earth Band) works to protect Native lifeways at risk from long-distance tar sands oil pipelines like Enbridge’s Line 3. She cites specific concern about the threat to wild rice, considered by her people to be a sacred gift from God. Goodwin’s call to action for training participants? “Learn more about treaties and advocate that they be upheld.”
In North Minneapolis, Jamez Staples founded Renewable Energy Partners, a solar installation and development company, which focuses on “creating opportunities for communities of color to participate in the renewable energy sector.” Staples also launched Northgate Development,
a real estate development firm behind the creation of a training center for skills in sustainable careers such as solar installation, electrical microgrids, stormwater management and electric vehicle charging stations. Their neighborhood locations, readily accessible to local residents, will be critical to the success of these efforts, Staples noted.
Mayor Melvin Carter reported that St. Paul has pledged to provide “new pathways for residents to enter into the emerging clean energy economy.” He cited one goal of the St. Paul Transportation Project that addresses both climate concerns and social equity: the building of 35 mobility hubs so that 90% of St. Paul residents will live within a 10-minute walk of various low-emission transportation options. Additionally, 13 miles of new bike lanes are to be built over the next two years.
Similarly, Minneapolis’s Green Zones Initiative explicitly states that it will prioritize areas of higher poverty and pollution for funding and for employment opportunities for environmentally friendly developments such as solar gardens. The city plans to offer a subscription service for unlimited transit use, incentives for nontraditional users of low-carbon modes, and allotments for shared cars, bikes and scooters.
Rita Erickson, PhD, is a White Bear Lake native now living in Scandia. This article is the fourth in a series of five, each based on Erickson’s participation in Climate Reality Project training. The fifth will report on “Grassroots Climate Leadership.”
