Environmental Club aims to offset school’s carbon footprint by planting trees

It takes a lot of paper to run a school district—a fact the White Bear Lake High School Environmental Club saw as an opportunity for community connection. In honor of Earth Day 2022, the club is encouraging residents of the White Bear Lake area to plant 300 tree saplings.
“The goal ultimately is to let the community know about our presence, (and) make them excited to be a part of action we can take and change our behavior to better protect the environment,” said senior AJ Perron, a member of the club’s executive board.
The club partnered with national nonprofit Tree-Plenish to provide the saplings. Members of the club selected red maple, northern red oak and white spruce as three species likely to improve air quality with their output of oxygen, and do well in Minnesota climate and soil conditions. Community members can order their preferred trees online and opt to plant them themselves, or have student volunteers install them in their yards on April 23—the day after Earth Day.
“The reason the Environmental Club is so important isn't just because we need to negate or undo our environmental impacts,” Perron said. “We want to grow people's admiration for our natural world, and along the way instill a sense of responsibility to this community and broader ones. Our Environmental Club makes me confident that my generation will tackle not only these environmental issues but other critical problems.”
By mid-February, the club has already received more than 200 orders for saplings but wants to fill as many orders as possible. Tree-Plenish handles the financial details of procuring the saplings, leaving student groups free to plan the publicity and on-the-ground work in their own communities.
Amy Donlin, the Environmental Club adviser, is a behavior specialist at the high school and a naturalist at Tamarack Nature Center. Donlin helped the club connect with Tree-Plenish and calculate the number of trees needed to make a dent in the district’s carbon footprint. As a rule of thumb, a full-grown tree can produce about 10,000 sheets of paper, Donlin said. If 300 trees (and hopefully more) are planted in the White Bear Lake area, it will offset 3 million sheets of paper.
Participation in the Environmental Club has accelerated drastically in the last few years, from only a few members to nearly 50 in 2022, Donlin said. Many of the students take their involvement very seriously.
“Six or seven students are now sharing taking the lead; they’re so professional, I feel like I’m working on a nonprofit,” Donlin said. “I’ve never seen such wonderful grassroots organizing in a high school.”
Last year, the club restored the Peace Garden outdoor classroom at South Campus. Members removed undesirable weeds and invasive species and installed native plants such as prairie dropseed. The space can accommodate a class of 25-30 students, and teachers can reserve the space just as they would an indoor classroom area.
“My favorite class to have out there is language arts; nothing like sunshine and a book,” Perron said.
Community members have until March 23 to order saplings; each costs $5. Visit http://tpevents.org/school/2188 to learn more and complete the sapling order form.
