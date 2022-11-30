Days are running out to enter Press Publications’ Holiday Lights Contest.
Press Publications launched the contest in 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, to brighten up some not-so-fun times.
Because of the ever-increasing costs of printing, and periodic shortage of available space in our newspapers, the contest will be offered online only on our website at presspubs.com/holidaylights.
You can enter the contest from now through Friday, Dec. 9. To enter, visit our website. There you will enter your first and last name, address (of the lights), a description of your holiday lights display and contact information. Don’t forget to upload some pictures of the display, too.
It’s very important that you include the address, or approximate location of your display, so people can check it out before casting their votes. Contact information is also essential so we can get in touch with you if your display wins.
Voting will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and run through Thursday, Dec. 15. One winner and a runner-up will then be announced online, and in print, the week of Dec. 19.
Now, get start decorating, submit your entry and drive around and check out your competition!
