Enter Press Publications’ Holiday Lights Contest!

Submit your Holiday Lights Contest entry and drive around and check out your competition! It’s very important that you include the address, or approximate location of your display, so people can check it out before casting their votes.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

Days are running out to enter Press Publications’ Holiday Lights Contest.  

Press Publications launched the contest in 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, to brighten up some not-so-fun times.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.