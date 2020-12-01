Enter our holiday lights contest

‘Tis the season to spread joy. Press Publications is hosting its first-ever holiday lights contest!
Press Publications is looking for special light displays throughout our coverage areas that go a bit over the top.
The deadline to enter the contest is at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Readers are encouraged to enter as soon as possible due to limited space. The public will then vote for their favorite display online at presspubs.com. The voting period will run until Dec. 31 and winners will be announced in our first issue in January.
Winners will receive bragging rights and a prize. We look forward to seeing all of the entries!
