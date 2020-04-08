This year’s Easter will look very different. Even though people may not be able to attend worship services in person, host a big meal or attend brunch, area churches want people to know that they are still there for them, just in a different way.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches have had to adapt their programming to still serve their members during these unprecedented times.
White Bear Lake United Methodist Church
About four weeks ago White Bear Lake United Methodist Church started planning for how it would continue to serve its members during the pandemic. In the beginning the church held in-person services with social distancing guidelines, but it has since moved its efforts all online.
In addition to its regular Sunday worship services being available online, the church has implemented an evening prayer every night at 7 p.m. on Facebook live. Youth and children’s ministries, Sunday School and confirmation has also moved online.
“We are trying to give people a feel for being in worship but also changing it enough to realize that this is something people are watching in their homes with their families and that is different,” explained Senior Pastor Bill Eaves. “We are learning how to do that.”
Eaves said in times of uncertainty, people can start to have questions such as “is God punishing us?” or “Is God trying to teach us a lesson?” “Our God is a good God and natural evil happens...Would God really be killing all these people around the world to test us? We want to help people think through those things,” Eaves said. “We want to help people understand that we are the same people as we were before, our God is the same God as before. We are the same church community as we were before. We just have to go about things in a little bit of a different way now.”
The church will try, as much as possible, to still convey the joy that Easter brings through its online services. Visit the church’s website at wblumc.org, Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Eaves wants everyone to remember that we are stronger as a community rather than individuals. “Faith gives us a way to have a larger perspective on the world, especially in this time when we are all isolated and many of us are stuck in our own homes. We are tempted to just focus on ourselves and kind of forget that everybody is going through the same things we are,” he said. “As a community, we are stronger than we are as individuals. As a spiritual community we have unseen resources and we need to remember to tap into those at this time.”
Hope Christian Church
If the weather cooperates on Easter Sunday, Hope Christian Church in Shoreview hopes to celebrate outdoors.
“We are exploring the idea of doing the service in our parking lot—setting up our sound system in front of the church and just having people drive in, park, roll down the windows and do an Easter service in that fashion, ” said Senior Pastor Trent Johnson.
However, given the unpredictable nature of early spring in Minnesota, the church also has a back-up plan.
“Recognizing that on April 12, there certainly will be few, if any, guarantees of warmth or sunshine or anything that would be amenable to that sort of service – if we’re not able to do the parking lot service, we will do what we’ve been doing in recent weeks and just live stream our service on Facebook, (and) post it to our website,” Johnson said.
Johnson also said that the church is considering ordering materials from Illustrated Ministries, which has an array of Biblical-themed coloring posters. “They provide all sorts of hands-on, very, very highly-detailed posters for kids and adults that you’re able to color in and make beautiful mosaic type artwork,” he said. “We may be forwarding those to our people so they can do that sort of thing at home and then share their artwork online with each other.”
March 15 was Hope Christian’s last in-person service. Since then, it has relied on Facebook Live to stream its Sunday morning worship. Such technology, Johnson said, has allowed the church to broaden its reach, even while congregants cannot be physically together.
“We’ve had a lot of interaction (and) a lot of participation not only from our congregation but from the immediate community and beyond. We’ve had people tune in to the live stream from all across the country and even in international locations,” he said. “We’ve been able to touch some people with our worship and our time and the word that we wouldn’t normally be impacting.”
Members are staying connected to one another in between Sundays, too.
“We’ve been very intentional in emphasizing again and again to the congregation that they need to be proactive as well and reaching out to one another,” Johnson said. “Whether by phone, by various social media means, just to try to keep those connections of fellowship open, as well as just checking up on one another and seeing how we’re doing in terms of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.”
That sense of connection, Johnson said, can sustain people, even if it comes virtually.
“People need as much as contact as they can get these days in whatever means they can find it,” he said. “We’re doing what we can do to try and keep people connected. It’s not the same, but it’s the best we can do under the circumstances.”
