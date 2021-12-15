The White Bear Lake Elf Hunt is back for its second year. On Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., families are invited to come downtown in search of toy elves, which will be hidden in 30 local businesses.
The rules will be the same as last year. Participants need to bring a writing utensil and their “North Pole Elf Hunt Passport,” which can be printed off from downtown White Bear Lake’s website (https://www.downtownwhitebearlake.com) or picked up at participating businesses.
On the day of the Elf Hunt, participants will have the entire day to search for the elves and write the names of each elf on their passport. Santa is even scheduled to make an appearance.
Once the elves are found, participants will turn in their passports to Manitou Grill or Washington Square. Thirty winners will be selected to win a prize from participating businesses.
The only difference this year is that the first 300 participants to turn in their passport will win an official 2021 Elf Hunt button.
The event was originally designed due to COVID-19 to get folks out into the community around the holidays as local businesses started to open up again.
“We knew some people had cabin fever, and doing something fun like this gave an enormous positive response,” said Danielle Rode, the owner of Upsy Daisy, who serves as events committee chair for downtown White Bear Lake.
Rode hopes the Elf Hunt will become an annual tradition to celebrate the holidays and support local businesses.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached by calling 651-407-1226 or emailing lowdownnews@presspubs.com.
