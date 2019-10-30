The city of White Bear Lake issued the following press release Oct. 23 after finding elevated lead levels in a small sampling of residential water taps. Lead in the taps is from the plumbing in the homes, not from the public water system. The situation is not related to Water Gremlin. City officials said there is no way for lead contamination from the Water Gremlin facility to get into White Bear Lake's drinking water wells or distribution system.
As a water utility provider, the City of White Bear Lake participates in a residential testing program to monitor the water coming out of household taps. During the last round of testing (required every three years), the City found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in four of 30 homes tested. Because lead can get into drinking water through household plumbing, the City is undertaking efforts to remind residents how to reduce exposure at home.
While the City’s water supply does not contain excess lead, homes with older plumbing fixtures and piping are at risk of lead contamination. In these cases, lead can get in drinking water as it passes through household plumbing systems.
If your home was built before 1940, it is possible that your property still has a lead service line connecting your home to the City’s water main. If your home was built before 1986, it is likely that your home has copper plumbing with lead soldering. The existence of lead in private water service lines, internal plumbing, or plumbing fixtures increases the potential for elevated lead levels in household drinking water.
According to Paul Kauppi, the City’s Public Works director, “City water comes from four wells ranging from 476 to 970 feet deep that draw water from fresh aquifers. The water coming out of these wells continues to be safe for drinking. Once drawn from the wells, the water is processed at the City’s Water Treatment plant where EPA recommended levels of a chloride disinfectant and flouride are added.” Kauppi also emphasized that the water is softened at the Treatment Plant, eliminating the need for in-home water softeners.
Kauppi explained, “The City of White Bear Lake will continue to provide its customers high quality water through its rigorous maintenance program, which includes annual maintenance of the Treatment Plant, regular flushing of the distribution system, and routine repairs.” As for residential lead service lines, “The City completes a comprehensive assessment of its water system during its annual street reconstruction projects, which includes reviewing each water service for the existence of lead pipe and joints,” Kauppi added.
Why does all of this matter? Lead can cause serious health problems, especially for pregnant women and young children. Staff at the Minnesota Department of Health also want residents to be mindful of the risks of lead-based paint. “The most common way to come in contact with lead in Minnesota is through lead-based paint in homes built before 1978, but it is important to reduce exposure to lead from all sources,” emphasized Stephanie Yendell from the Department of Health.
As found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, “Lead can cause serious health problems if too much enters your body from drinking water or other sources. It can cause damage to the brain and kidneys, and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body. The greatest risk of lead exposure is to infants, young children, and pregnant women. Scientists have linked the effects of lead on the brain with lowered IQ in children. Adults with kidney problems and high blood pressure can be affected by low levels of lead more than healthy adults. Lead is stored in the bones and it can be released later in life. During pregnancy, the child receives lead from the mother’s bones, which may affect brain development.”
How can I reduce my exposure
to lead in water?
• Let the water run before using it for drinking or cooking. If you do not have a lead service line, let the water run for 30-60 seconds. If you have a lead service line, let the water run for 3-5 minutes. The more time water has been sitting in your home’s pipes, the more lead it may contain.
• Use cold water for drinking, cooking, and preparing baby formula. Hot water absorbs more lead from pipes than cold water.
• Boiling water does not reduce lead levels and may actually increase them.
• Test your water. The only way to know if lead has been reduced by letting it run is to test. If letting the water run does not reduce lead, consider other options to reduce your exposure. Many laboratories can test your water to see if it contains lead, which can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
• Treat your water or find an alternative source if a test shows your water has high levels of lead after you let the water run. Go to the City’s website for more information.
• Get your child tested. Contact your local health department or doctor to find out how you can get your child tested for lead if you are concerned about exposure.
For more information, call Paul Kauppi, Public Works Director at 651-429-8531 or visit whitebearlake.org/ccr
For more information on reducing lead exposure around your home/building and the health effects of lead, visit Lead (epa.gov/lead) or contact your doctor.
