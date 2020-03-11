The East Metro Crime Prevention Coalition (EMCPC) hosted a forum March 2 to address the youth vaping epidemic. The forum was designed to help separate fact from fiction regarding the harmful impact of vaping on youth as well as to raise awareness of this growing problem. Data from the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey (pdf) showed a steep increase in vaping among youth: vaping has increased by 95% for eight graders, 75% for ninth graders, and 54% for eleventh graders.
“Protecting our children from the dangers of vaping has to be a top priority of our community,” said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher. “Community education on the dangers of nicotine addiction, lung disease, and THC use is the first step in addressing this growing epidemic.”
Presenters addressed trends in products and use, crafting an effective model policy, the importance of prevention education, alternatives to suspension, working with youth and educating the broader community. The seminar was tailored to law enforcement, prosecutors, school counselors, faith leaders and juvenile justice system professionals.
“The focus of today’s event was to raise community awareness of rapid growth and dangers of youth vaping,” said Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. “It’s clear we can’t arrest our way out of this and must respond as a community. Vaping must be treated as a public health concern instead of a traditionally criminal justice matter so that we can provide options for referrals and resources for prevention and treatment.”
Choi also moderated a panel of speakers, which included a juvenile drug court judge and law enforcement officers from Ramsey and Washington counties. Panelists shared their hands-on experience with youth vaping. A common theme among all counties was that youth often obtain vaping products from their friends at school, older siblings and even at home. Both panelists and speakers stressed the importance of how easy it is to obtain a wide variety of vaping products, including some that contain THC content up to 98%.
The Tobacco-Free Alliance conducted a study under a Tobacco Free Communities grant from the Minnesota Department of Health to assess youth perception of vaping. Their research found an alarming disconnect with teen understanding of the dangers posed by tobacco versus vaping. Unlike the clear knowledge that cigarettes are harmful, teens tended to perceive vaping as positive or at least not as dangerous.
“It is important to remember we face the same dangers with vaping and e-cigarettes as we do with traditional cigarettes,” said Elyse Levine Less, executive director of the Tobacco-Free Alliance. “As a community, and especially as parents, we must engage our kids in meaningful conversations about vaping and its related health effects.”
The Alliance stressed a need to reach teens in a more approachable fashion when discussing vaping. Speakers highlighted the following suggestions:
• Talk with teens and not at teens.
• Remember, teens want adults as allies, not a lecture.
• Start small group discussions to share the facts about vaping.
• Ask teens for their ideas and engage them as part of the solution.
The Minnesota Legislature is currently considering legislation to raise the minimum age to 21 to purchase tobacco as well as place restrictions on vaping products, similar to those of cigarettes.
“This is an epidemic of increasing proportion which we cannot ignore,” Dakota County Attorney James C. Backstrom. “Our kids’ future depends on us taking action on prevention, early intervention and providing resources before coming into contact with the justice system.”
Students ‘learn’ the truth
about substance use
On Feb. 28, Know the Truth prevention program, the substance-use prevention program of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, spoke to Mahtomedi High School students about the vaping epidemic and other substance use issues.
Presenters Micah Meline and Izzy Vogel discussed their experiences relating to substance use and addiction and shared evidence-based information on current youth drug trends.
“We don’t come here to tell you that if you decide to smoke weed or drink alcohol that eventually you’ll become addicted to heroin or meth or that any of the things that happened to us will happen to you,” Micah says. “We come here to share our stories, because we never imagined that these consequences would happen to us.”
Know the Truth prevention program makes evidence based-presentations to both middle and high schoolers across the state of Minnesota to educate them on the dangers of substance use. The presentation curriculum addresses the main misconceptions that students have about substances, and they work to fill the education gaps. Students are told about what substances can truly do, even if they don’t seem like “that big of a deal” to the students.
“What makes us unique is that our team is made up of a group of young individuals who have struggled with substance use, and are now in recovery,” Prevention Education Manager Sadie Holland said. “By sharing their personal experiences, we hope that their vulnerability will give the students permission to share their own struggles and relate on a deeper level.”
After a presentation, Know the Truth surveys students to gather information on the current drug trends among youth in Minnesota. The students receive a resource guide and the phone number to the Know the Truth anonymous text-hotline to encourage them to reach out with additional questions or support. Students can text the number, 612-440-3967, 24/7 to speak to a Know the Truth team member.
From press release
