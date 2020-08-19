ST. PAUL — The design of the Rush Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project is now approximately 15% complete, and the Saint Paul City Council voted unanimously this month to support the project’s 15% design plans. The City of Saint Paul’s vote follows resolutions of support by the city councils of White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights and Maplewood earlier this year.
Rush Line BRT will serve a diverse, 15-mile corridor between Saint Paul and White Bear Lake. Among its many connections, Rush Line BRT will provide access to 50 medical clinics and hospitals along its route, including Regions Hospital, Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare and St. John’s Hospital. The project is anticipated to transition from Ramsey County to the Metropolitan Council in 2021 with construction slated to start in 2024 and service projected to begin in 2026.
“We appreciate our project partners along the Rush Line BRT route working with us on this important project in the East Metro,” said Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, chair of the Rush Line Corridor Task Force, and a White Bear resident. “Building a stronger, more equitable and resilient economy — as we continue to mitigate the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic — will require a transportation system that safely and smartly connects people to jobs and vital services. Rush Line BRT will be a critical part of keeping our region strong.”
Over the next few years, the input of residents, businesses and other community members along the BRT route will be needed as the design advances to prepare the project for construction. One key component of the project's design is the 21 BRT stations between downtown Saint Paul and downtown White Bear Lake.
“Feedback from residents and businesses along the Rush Line BRT route has shaped this project and will continue to do so in the years to come,” said White Bear Lake Mayor Jo Emerson, chair of the Rush Line Policy Advisory Committee. “We are committed to providing high-quality transit that brings communities together and reduces inequities in access to opportunities. With all-day service in both directions, every 10 minutes during rush hours and every 15 minutes throughout the day, Rush Line BRT will help all our communities thrive.”
— Press release
