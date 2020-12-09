In the post-2020 bonding bill era, a trail group is hoping others follow the lead of Joe and Taffy Benson of Dellwood.
The couple was first to offer the Lake Links Association an easement to improve a segment of trail along a bad stretch of Hwy. 244.
In the Bensons’ case, the donated land is a significant piece of abandoned railroad bed they have owned since the mid ’80s.
“To put their generosity in perspective, the length of the entire trail in Dellwood is 8,000 feet,” noted Mike Brooks, Lake Links Association co-chair. The Bensons donated 1,000 feet between the yacht club and Meadow Lane.
Brooks and Washington County co-chair Steve Wolgamot, a Mahtomedi councilman, have been leading the charge to develop the 10-mile trail around White Bear Lake, with help from passionate volunteers and area political leaders.
Since the state Legislature assigned $2.6 million to the Dellwood segment in this year’s bonding bill, Wolgamot has been working closely with the city’s decision-makers, as well as Washington County and MnDOT, which owns Hwy. 244, on making sense of the trail alignment.
Benson admitted he wasn’t on board at first. “I was afraid of what a trail would do to my privacy and property values and who knew what would go on in our woods. I was a skeptic, but I didn’t not want to have a voice after the train left the station, either.”
So Benson, a longtime Realtor in the area, invited Brooks to his office to talk about the trail. Brooks was frank with him. “The ‘Village of No’ is how I framed Dellwood’s attitude on anything bike and ped when I first talked with Joe about the trail going through Dellwood,” he said.
Still not totally convinced, Benson asked Brooks and Wolgamot for a second meeting, this time at his house on Meadow Lane. He had a change of heart, or, as Brooks describes it, “Joe saw the light between the spokes.”
Benson was sold on the need for a trail. “Mike and Steve gave a great sales pitch. They convinced us that a trail enhances property values, enhances community and certainly enhances safety,” he said.
For years, the Bensons and their two kids used the easement to get to the White Bear Yacht Club and remembers them waving to the conductors before the tracks were abandoned. Joe said his daughter claims to have constructed 22 tree forts on the property. As for the safety aspect, the family knows firsthand how dangerous the stretch of 244 can be.
Taffy used to run on a regular basis on the road, which has no shoulder and utility poles that practically abut the pavement. “She’s had several close calls,” Joe said. “Twice an oncoming car passing another car almost hit her; darn near took her out.”
The Bensons bought the almost 2-acre easement from the White Bear Yacht Club, which had purchased the abandoned rail beds from the railroad. He remembers the sale was brokered by Dellwood attorney Jim Oppenheimer. Joe and Taffy already owned a 3.4-acre piece they’d acquired from Jamie Slade.
If that surname is familiar, it’s because Jamie’s dad, George “Norman” Slade, owned almost 800 acres of Dellwood at one time. He milked cows and grew crops on land that stretched from Hwy. 96 north to west of Pine Tree Lake and into Grant Township.
Norman Slade’s mother (and Jamie’s grandmother) was Charlotte Hill, the daughter of railroad baron James J. and Mary Hill. Charlotte and her husband George bought the farm around 1910.
The homestead where his dad lived is still occupied at 40 Hwy. 96 across from the country club, according to Jamie, a retired attorney who lives in St. Louis Park. By the time Norman Slade died in 1975, much of the property had been sold. He gave Jamie 15 acres around the house, which was subdivided into small acreages. Benson bought his last lot on Meadow Lane.
Slade returned to the area not that long ago to visit the apple orchard; he marveled at how it had changed. He remembers watching the freight trains rumble through Dellwood when he was a child, and riding the streetcar from Mahtomedi to St. Paul. In the winter, he watched workers cut huge blocks of ice at the north end of White Bear Lake and load them on rail cars.
The White Bear Area Historical Society’s Sara Markoe Hanson said freight trains continued through the area long after passenger service ended. The St. Paul and Duluth Railroad carried passengers to White Bear Lake until the late ’60s but freight continued to the downtown depot until the 1980s.
Dellwood was incredibly slow to develop, Hanson said at a presentation a few years back. In 1920, the population was 87. There were 19 homes. “Today it is some of the most valuable land around the lake,” she pointed out. “A century ago, that was not the case. People didn’t want to live there. Transportation was difficult.”
As bicycles become an ever more popular mode of transportation, Lake Links members are stepping up to make trail sections safer for people like Benson, who invested in an electric bike. “I don’t really like this (Dellwood) section,” he admitted. “Trying to get out of this neck of the woods and someplace safe is challenging.”
Lake Links leaders hope other families along Hwy. 244 who own former rail bed will consider a donation to change that. “Some property owners are on board with extending land for trail use, some are on the fence and some we have waited to formally approach until we secured funding for the Dellwood section,” Brooks said. “We will pursue again in the new year once everything gives way to a more normal pace. Dellwood,” he added, “is now the ‘Village of Yes.’”
