WHITE BEAR LAKE — Good news on the battle with invasive Eurasian watermilfoil. Only 12 acres of the aquatic weed required treatment this year, compared to 56 acres last year and 69 the year before. In fact, it’s the lowest number ever recorded, according to Mike Parenteau, the White Bear Lake Conservation District board member responsible for reporting on lake quality.
“We found a few new areas that haven’t been treated before, but there was very little out there,” Parenteau noted at the July 21 meeting. “We’re happy with that.”
He speculates that the low growth rate has to do with Mother Nature. The lake froze in early December, followed almost immediately by snow, so the weed didn’t get a good start. “The milfoil was deep and sickly looking; it was last year’s milfoil,” Parenteau said.
Ten years ago, 174 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil was treated at a cost of $70,000.
Parenteau’s monthly lake quality report also included lake level, which measured 925.08 feet, and 77-degree water temperature. Lake elevation has been above 925 feet all summer.
In other business at the half-hour meeting, the board:
• Heard an update from Chair Bryan DeSmet regarding a St. Germain's Bay sign. It was suggested that a sign be erected next to the lake that not only recognizes the bay but "gives a shout-out" to George St. Germain, a longtime volunteer board member for the district. The board will wait to hear if a sign is approved by the Dellwood City Council.
• Heard from DeSmet that the executive committee plans to put together a scope of work for a 2021 Commercial Bay study. He plans to bring an outline to the board at the August meeting.
• Heard from counsel Alan Kantrud that the new DNR officer has been both "prolific and effective" at policing White Bear Lake. Kantrud said he'll be prosecuting another boating while intoxicated citation as soon as the courts reopen.
— Debra Neutkens
