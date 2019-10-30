WHITE BEAR LAKE — Fourteen agencies have teamed up to provide a safe method of travel using an automated vehicle — safe at least for 1.5 miles.
Ninety percent of traffic fatalities are human error, according to Daryl Taavola, vice president of AECOM, a global transportation company. “Remove that and it's much safer.”
The traffic engineer is part of the automated vehicle pilot project proposed for White Bear Lake. He gave a presentation to the City Council at its Oct. 22 meeting.
“The pilot aligns with MnDOT's goals to increase safety, mobility and societal benefit,” Taavola said.
Its purpose will be to evaluate benefits and challenges of automated vehicles as options for persons with disabilities and the aging population.
A grant application to fund phase 1 of the project was submitted to MnDOT two weeks ago. “It aligns with MnDOT's goals and fits perfectly with their criteria,” noted Taavola. Total program costs for the first phase are $946,000. MnDOT would fund $809,000. The state transportation department has about $4 million available through its CapChallenge program to advance autonomous vehicle technology. Project partners would contribute the balance, or a total of $137,000, including a $75,000 grant from Century College.
The 12-month pilot will capture all four seasons. The route will include a four-way stop and traffic signal. The vehicle is electric, ADA accessible and will have tie-downs for wheelchairs. NewTrax will provide a certified shuttle operator. The vehicle will run at low speed, 20 to 30 mph, and always have an attendant.
As shown in the accompanying map, the proposed route starts at Phoenix Alternatives on Linden Avenue, where the vehicle will be stored, and ends at the YMCA on Orchard Lane, where the bus will turn around.
Representatives from local nonprofits, state and local schools and local businesses worked on bringing the automated vehicle concept to the community. The city will be the lead agency and will disburse the funds.
The committee will find out mid-November if the funding request is successful. If approved, the shuttle could be running next September, Taavola said, “improving the quality of life for people who don't drive.” His company would manage the project. Liability would be the responsibility of the vendor.
