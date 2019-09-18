WHITE BEAR LAKE — City officials continue to work with a committee of representatives from nonprofit organizations, the school district, researchers and local businesses on bringing automated vehicle technology to the area.
Two neighborhood meetings were held (after press time) to discuss the proposed route for a pilot project in the city. Mike Greenbaum of Newtrax and Shane Hoefer from the YMCA were tapped to lead the discussions.
The proposed route lies between Phoenix Alternatives (PAI – a day program for adults with developmental disabilities) on Linden Avenue and the YMCA on Orchard Lane. A certified attendant employed by Newtrax will be on the vehicle at all times, which would travel at speeds of about 20 mph. The route would run weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for 12 months, to provide a connection for clients of Phoenix Alternatives, residents of senior apartments along the route and the public to access programming at the Y. Officials feel the route will have little impact on neighborhood streets.
The pilot project, according to the city, would evaluate benefits and challenges of automated vehicles and its potential to provide future transportation options for the aging population and persons with disabilities.
The state Legislature appropriated funding to the Department of Transportation for an automated vehicle pilot project grant program, and the committee feels White Bear's project is a strong candidate for funding.
Debra Neutkens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.