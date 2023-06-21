Driverless shuttle comes to end of road

After nearly one year, the Bear Tracks Connected and Automated Vehicle demonstration project in White Bear Lake — known as Bear Tracks — has come to an end.
“Operations of the shuttle concluded because the manufacturer was purchased by another company and restructured,” according to Mike Greenbaum, executive director of Newtrax, one of the project partners. “The restructuring resulted in a lack of technical support needed to operate the shuttle.”
While Bear Tracks operations concluded prior to its planned end date, the pilot accomplished many of the project goals, Greenbaum noted. Some of these include testing operational functionality in a real-world setting and broad spectrum of weather conditions to ensure the technology is functional for Minnesotans; ensuring emerging technologies meet everyone’s needs through inclusive planning; and exposing the workforce of tomorrow to future career opportunities.
“Bear Tracks partners would like to thank everyone who participated, whether it was attending an event, riding the shuttle or participating in research,” Greenbaum said.
More information about the project can be found at beartrackswbl.org. A final report documenting the learnings from the Bear Tracks pilot will be shared later this year.
The driverless, electric shuttle service, launched last August, provided a free transportation option for those living along a 1.5-mile route between the YMCA and nonprofit Phoenix Alternatives Inc. (PAI). The goal of the 12-month pilot project, first in the Twin Cities, was to provide access for those facing transportation barriers, including those with mobility issues and transportation challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.