Driverless shuttle comes to end of road

The Bear Tracks project has been cut short due to lack of technical support.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

After nearly one year, the Bear Tracks Connected and Automated Vehicle demonstration project in White Bear Lake — known as Bear Tracks — has come to an end. 

“Operations of the shuttle concluded because the manufacturer was purchased by another company and restructured,” according to Mike Greenbaum, executive director of Newtrax, one of the project partners. “The restructuring resulted in a lack of technical support needed to operate the shuttle.” 

