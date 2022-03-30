Dress collection aims to make one’s dream

A wedding dress for $10? You won’t find a better deal than that.
The 37th annual Press Publications wedding show will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Best Western Plus in White Bear Lake. The show will feature a discounted wedding dress shop.
Following rising COVID-19 concerns in mid-January, the show was rescheduled for April. Now that cases are declining and spring is in the air, it’s time for brides and grooms to start planning their weddings.
The show, emceed by Gary LaRue, will include 21 vendors covering wedding must-haves like venues, catering, officiants and flowers. Many of the vendors have continued to return to the wedding show in order to keep their business local.
Bonnie Martin of Unreal Arrangements is in her 15th year of the show and has enjoyed the wedding show’s small-town feel.
“As a smaller floral studio, I don’t necessarily want to go to the convention center and get swallowed up by large vendors. I prefer a personal interaction,” said Martin.
Small crowds and local vendors have been a draw to the show over the years, but Press is excited to bring some new ideas to this year’s show.
This year will feature a discounted wedding dress shop with gently used donated dresses that will be resold for $10. All proceeds from the dresses will be donated to the White Bear Area Food Shelf. Since a wedding dress can be a large part of a wedding budget, the new wedding shop aims to make one’s dream dress more accessible.
“At our shows, we always have brides come in every year and say, ‘Do you know of any shops who carry used or less expensive dresses?’” said Director of Sales and Marketing Patty Steele. “We’d always say ‘Try Goodwill,’ but this year we’ll have our wedding shop.”
Steele has been amazed by the number of dresses that have been donated so far. While she expects more are on the way, about 60 used wedding dresses have been taking up space in the Press office since late January.
One gentleman told Steele that he had lost his wife to breast cancer and said it was painful to see her wedding dress box every time he opened the closet. One day he opened up the White Bear Press and saw the wedding show ad and felt as though his wife was speaking to him to donate the dress.
“People have been excited about paying it forward and letting another bride get some use out of a dress,” said Steele.
Martin has her own way of incorporating her arrangements with the wedding dress shop.
“I’m very, very excited about what they’re doing with the used bridal dresses. I’m working on something so when brides try on a dress they can hold a bouquet with it to see the final look,” said Martin.
With personal attention from local vendors like Martin, the Press’ wedding show will be the one-stop wedding shop for anyone trying to plan their big day.
Tickets are available for $5, but brides can attend for free. If you’d like to donate your wedding dress, contact Patty Steele at 651-407-1213.
Staff Writer Corinne Stremmel can be reached at 651-407-1226 orlowdownnews@presspubs.com.
