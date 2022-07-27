Downtown museum could be in White Bear Lake's future

The historic Armory at Fourth Street and Cook Avenue could become a permanent home for the White Bear Lake Area Historic Society.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The city is mulling the idea of selling the Armory to the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society. The WBLAHS wants to convert the 100-year-old building into a museum.

On the National Register of Historic Places, the White Bear Armory formally opened Feb. 27, 1923, on the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Cook Avenue. It was home of the Headquarters Company, Second Battalion, Sixth Infantry, Minnesota National Guard and part of a group of state armories constructed during the 1920s to accommodate increasing membership.

