WHITE BEAR LAKE — The city is mulling the idea of selling the Armory to the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society. The WBLAHS wants to convert the 100-year-old building into a museum.
On the National Register of Historic Places, the White Bear Armory formally opened Feb. 27, 1923, on the southwest corner of Fourth Street and Cook Avenue. It was home of the Headquarters Company, Second Battalion, Sixth Infantry, Minnesota National Guard and part of a group of state armories constructed during the 1920s to accommodate increasing membership.
The historical society has called the White Bear Armory home since 2013, occupying two second-floor rooms. The city also rents out a main floor gymnasium for special events like weddings, fundraisers, blood drives and pickleball.
Discussions for the transfer are in the preliminary stage.
“Prior to the sale of any publicly owned property, it is important that the city fully vet a potential buyer and weigh all options to do what is in the best interest of the community,” noted Lindy Crawford, city manager. “We are still in that phase. City staff is in the process of meeting with WBLAHS staff to review their business plan and financials.”
The Planning Commission will review the item prior to the potential sale, Crawford added. The item then goes back to the City Council for final consideration.
At an earlier work session, council discussed attaching a right of first refusal to the transfer, at a cost of $1, plus the cost of elevator repair, to the historical society. Elevator repair is pending in the building while staff researches the ability to stop the work and transfer the property as is to the society. A timeline has not set.
As a side note, the long vacant, green house on the corner of Third Street and Cook (behind the armory) also now belongs to the nonprofit historical society, thanks to generous benefactors.
