A juvenile case is under investigation after several alleged instances of harassment and vandalism have been reported to the White Bear Police Department.
Janet Richards, owner of The Olive Branch, brought the case to Press’ attention after a group of 15 to 20 teenagers started targeting her business in late April.
According to Richards, the group of middle school boys began knocking on the windows of her business, but their behavior escalated to calling her with death threats.
Richards has been in contact with the White Bear Police Department and says they have been supportive and have responded in a timely matter to her calls.
“It’s a juvenile case so there is only so much I can say about it,” said Captain Dale Hager of the White Bear Police Department. “There have been reports that kids, probably junior high age, have been confronted by employees.”
Sass Boutique owner Cindy Kirn has not had any harassment targeted at her business, though she says she’s witnessed the same group of juveniles causing trouble around town.
“The first incident I heard of was that they were in Primp harassing the employees. They later came to my store but I locked the doors and didn’t let them in,” Kirn said.
Kirn says she’s seen the same group of kids downtown using foul language and vandalizing property.
“A week ago a group of 15 boys and the same two boys I saw earlier threw a deck chair and they broke the chair. To me, that’s vandalism,” said Kirn.
Hager noted that it appears that The Olive Branch is the only store that has been specifically targeted.
“So far it’s under investigation, but it appears to be an isolated case,” said Hager.
Authorities continue to work with Richards on the case.
