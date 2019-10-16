A few years ago Page Stevens of White Bear Lake reconnected with a classmate she hadn't talked to in 55 years. “We attended the same high school for just three years, but because she moved to California, we have not seen each other in over five decades,” Stevens said. “Yet she has made an amazing and selfless gift that will benefit our White Bear area, as well as all Minnesotans.”
Stevens suffers from leukemia/non-Hodgkins lymphoma. When her friend heard about her illness, she began to send Stevens little notes, jokes and cards to lift her spirits during tough chemo months.
“In one email to her, I happened to mention the news story about a local business that had been spewing unconscionable levels of carcinogenic emissions for 17 years. She wrote immediately, asking how she could help. I responded by saying her concern was a gift in itself. She became as outraged as all of us regarding the illegal actions of Water Gremlin and the health risks the company had imposed upon me and our unsuspecting community.
“I told her about the incredible job a local grassroots organization was doing to fight for a state ban of TCE, a highly toxic, hazardous chemical. I explained that the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group (NCCG) was started by a small group of dedicated women who have spent countless hours advocating for desperately needed changes here in White Bear and throughout the state. They have been encouraging legislators to make Minnesota the first state to ban TCE, to hold Water Gremlin and the MPCA accountable and to encourage legislators to create a better oversight method. Clearly, allowing industries to 'self-report' is not working.”
Steven's friend was so impressed with the work NCCG had been doing that she wanted to make a donation to them. “I thought that was a really nice gesture,” Stevens noted, “knowing that the group could probably use a small donation to cover mailings, stamps, posters, etc. Imagine my surprise when the check arrived for $500.”
The ladies on the NCCG board were moved to tears when they learned it was from an anonymous donor who recognized their important work from halfway across the country.
“Hopefully my long-lost friend’s generous gift will serve as an inspiration to others who appreciate the commendable work being done by the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group,” Stevens stated. “We would never have had this reprehensible situation gain the momentum it has with politicians, the governor and the news media without the ongoing efforts of these diligent, hard-working women. Because we’ve learned many other companies throughout the state are still using TCE and other dangerous chemicals, we realize reforms and statewide crackdowns on pollution must be made. I hope my story motivates other people to get involved or make a donation, too.”
Information on NCCG and its advocacy work can be found at wbanccg.org.
Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.