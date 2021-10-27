Summer pool days and trips to the beach may be over for the year, but the lifeguard shortage continues to affect aquatics facilities across the nation. As the months get colder, swimmers are seeking indoor facilities like the White Bear Area YMCA.
Chris Kost, executive director of the White Bear Area YMCA, says he’s still seeing the lifeguard shortages that first began in the spring. “This summer was a huge hit for water facilities across the United States, and even large water parks had to close for days.”
Kost attributes part of the shortage to the pandemic, as more people chose to stay home and seek remote work. Another aspect is that young people are looking for jobs with higher wages and a short training period.
For lifeguards, there can be up to 30 hours of training required, plus a hefty $300 price tag for lifeguarding classes. Kost explains that the costly classes can be a deterrent for young people looking for jobs when they have to invest a large sum of money in order to just get a certification.
Now, thanks to a $10,000 gift from an anonymous local donor, those who are interested in becoming lifeguards can take the certification classes they need free of charge. In addition to the free classes, the YMCA is also guaranteeing a job for lifeguards post-certification.
“This donation has provided a great opportunity for us to promote lifeguarding and help give access to aquatics and proper safety. Without lifeguards, our pools can’t be open,” says Kost.
Kost has personally seen the leadership benefits of lifeguarding from his days working as a lifeguard after graduating college to his position today as executive director of the fourth-largest YMCA in the United States.
Kost explains that lifeguarding can be a great way for youth to learn leadership skills, and can be an appealing job for retirees and stay-at-home moms looking for an opportunity to get out of the house and be part of the community.
Those interested in training to become a lifeguard must be over the age of 15 and have passed a swim skills test provided by the YMCA. For more information, visit the YMCA’s website ymcanorth.org/locations/white_bear_area_ymca or contact Aquatics Director Sarah Helms.
