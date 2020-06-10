Donatelli’s: ‘Doing the best we can’

Saint Paul, MN (55110)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 55F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around 55F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.