Donatelli’s: ‘Doing the best we can’

Donatelli’s has been a staple of the White Bear Lake community for well over 40 years. The pandemic has hit the business hard, and the owners are not sure it will survive the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.
Under Gov. Tim Walz’s order, bars and restaurants closed to dine-in customers March 17 to slow the spread of the virus. At that time, many switched to strictly offering delivery and takeout. Restaurants have been allowed to open for outdoor service since June 1, but Donatelli’s does not have outdoor seating. Restaurants will be allowed indoor seating up to 50% capacity, with a maximum of 250 people indoors or outdoors, June 10.
Donatelli’s is owned by husband and wife team Steve Donatelli and Trish Appleby. The restaurant has been in White Bear Lake since 1976, when Steve and his brother opened it. Appleby has been involved for more than 30 years. The business has staff members as well as generations of customers who have been with them the entire time.
“We really are the epitome of the local, family-owned restaurant that’s really more of an institution.
Steve and I look at the restaurant as, it’s not the restaurant we own, it’s the restaurant that we’re stewards of for the community and our employees as it provides a meeting place for people celebrating a wide range of events,” Appleby said.
The pandemic has been a stressful and uncertain time for the business.
“We have ruled out the possibility of putting out tables in our parking lot. A lot of people have asked us to do it, but that’s not Donatelli’s. That’s not what we do well,” Appleby said.
She brought up the possibility of rain and other poor weather, saying only opening to outdoor seating is not a viable solution.
A post Appleby made on Donatelli’s Facebook page the week Walz announced the decision garnered a lot of attention, racking in 2,000 likes and over 600 comments.
While Appleby stressed that none of this is political for them, she did say the decision felt like a blow.
“If decisions are made that affect businesses, then they should be given some solutions of how businesses should operate and stay afloat,” Appleby explained
She said they are concerned about paying back the Payback Protection Program (PPP) loan restaurants were given. She thinks something should be done to extend the payback period or loans should be forgiven.
“The governor’s doing the best job he can. We just want to make sure we make it so we’re doing the best we can so that Donatelli’s survives,” she said.
Appleby said she wrote the post to let people know just how desperate the industry is and how on edge they are. She said if the situation continues and they don’t get the loan forgiven, they won’t make it.
“That’s the harsh reality. I cannot try to repay somewhere between $300,000 and $400,000 in two years.”
She said all their workers — with the exception of servers — are still working, getting benefits and receiving the same pay.
Another aspect to consider is that 40% of Donatelli’s business is catering. With restrictions against large groups gathering, catering orders are few and far between. The season of graduation parties and wedding receptions is here, but few are taking place.
Appleby said she anticipates that Donatelli’s will be catering to groups of 20 to 30 people instead of 200 to 300.
Donatelli’s is still attracting take-out business and has even had to stop taking orders early some nights because of the volume of orders coming in. They were set up for take-out and delivery orders, but not at the volume they have been seeing.
“In the beginning, I thought it would last a month, so I didn’t put an investment into changing anything. Now we’re recognizing that isn’t the case. The way we were taking orders pre-pandemic is not working during the pandemic,” she explained.
Appleby said they are working to get technology up to par to handle the volume of orders. She pointed out that setting up online ordering is not easy. She said it will take a few weeks, but they are going to get it right so that it will flow smoothly for everyone involved.
Moving forward, Appleby thinks it’s inevitable that changes will be made to the way restaurants operate. She doesn’t think Donatelli’s will go back to seeing a packed restaurant with people waiting for quite some time.
“I think we’re changing the way we’re going to do things. We’re looking at different options to try to provide solutions for people in a safe way,” Appleby said.
One thing she stressed is how thankful they are for the community’s support.
“The city is also very approachable and will do anything to help businesses survive,” Appleby said.
She said their landlord has also bent over backwards to help them make sure their business succeeds. But she acknowledged that many landlords are also suffering during this time.
Appleby said they would not accept financial donations, but people can support Donatelli’s by purchasing gift cards in person or online, ordering at less busy times, stopping by to purchase ready-to-eat items out of the deli coolers, or contacting area legislators and pleading the case for small businesses.
“It would be easier for Steve and I to close it and walk away. The emotional toll on us is great. But we don’t want to do that because we recognize Donatelli’s isn’t just ours. It’s the fabric of so many people’s lives,” Appleby said.
