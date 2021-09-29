Dog stolen with vehicle

On September 19, the White Bear Lake Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the Holiday Station at 4540 Centerville Road. The vehicle, a 2014 white Dodge Charger, was taken while the driver was inside the store. A 5-month old Pitbull, grey in color, was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Photos of the puppy and vehicle are listed.
The White Bear Lake Police Department has exhausted the leads they believed were going to help reunite the dog and vehicle with their owner. They are requesting the public’s assistance with locating the vehicle or dog. They believe both may be in the St. Paul area.
If anyone has information they would like to share regarding this incident, contact Captain Dale Hager with the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8552.
