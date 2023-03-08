Dog beach stays put after fumbled effort to close it

The Matoska Park dog beach is a rare spot where humans can take their dogs for a dip.

 Paul Dols | Press Publications

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Several improvements are in the works for the dog beach, but in general, the resolution to maintain status quo passed, but not before it was reversed, then passed again. 

Parliamentary procedure was put to task in the jumbled back-and-forth last week when a council member wanted to renege on her vote after the fact, saying she was confused as to what she was voting on.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.