Dog beach stays put after fumbled effort to close it

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Several improvements are in the works for the dog beach, but in general, the resolution to maintain status quo passed, but not before it was reversed, then passed again.
Parliamentary procedure was put to task in the jumbled back-and-forth last week when a council member wanted to renege on her vote after the fact, saying she was confused as to what she was voting on.
Bottom line, the resolution approved by City Council Feb. 28 continues operations of the dog beach located at Matoska Park, subject to conditions.
How council arrived at that decision, however, proved to be rather unprecedented.
After taking public comment, all favorable to keeping the beach, and allowing council members to orate on the matter, the mayor called for a vote. It passed 4-0. (Council Member Steve Engstran had an excused absence). Council Member Heidi Hughes immediately asked if she could make a new motion and was told no, because the vote was done. “Oh God. I didn’t understand that,” was her response.
Hughes lives across the street from the dog beach and wants it closed or moved.
Prior to the vote, the councilwoman pitched reasons for removing dogs from the beach, noting the canines “scare kids who don’t have a dog at home” and use the nearby swim dock.
Since the beach is in her ward, Hughes said she is the “storehouse” for complaints.
“It’s not just private property owners who entertain and want to be out in their own yard (who complain). We can be having a barbecue and have to listen to strangers yelling at their dogs. It’s not a common problem. People aren’t keeping their dogs leashed. I don’t want it where it is.”
Representatives from the Parks Advisory Commission (PAC) were invited to the meeting to share their recommendations after visiting the site nearly 70 times. “We found a lot of support by users and citizens,” Chair Bill Ganzlin reported. “We also found some concerns.”
In a memo to council, the PAC listed its conclusions from the site visits. Most are in response to concerns voiced by Hughes, who asked the commission to consider a recommendation to close the dog beach at the end of the 2022 season.
Dog waste was not found and it was confirmed that city staff who maintain the area infrequently find dog waste.
Use of leashes is mixed. Most owners not using leashes generally had verbal control of their dogs. Only a few dogs briefly strayed.
No dogs crossed into adjacent properties.
No excessive aggressive behavior was witnessed that would cause concern.
On a couple of visits, a dog was seen jumping off the swim dock with the owner.
Twice the PAC voted in favor of keeping the dog beach open in its existing location. They did assess an alternative site on the other side of the Matoska boat ramp, per a suggestion from Hughes, but the lake bottom was muddy and unsuitable for people.
“The current location is definitely best,” Ganzlin told council. The commission does have recommendations for improvement, however, which are part of the new resolution.
Better signage with one sentence stating dogs must be leashed; a permanent fence between the dog beach and swim dock; a buoy system to separate the two beaches and gates at the top of stairs accessing the beach from Lake Avenue are recommended. Installing a ‘No Fishing’ sign on the swim dock was also recommended so dogs or people won’t step on lost fish hooks.
“We know there are dogs not leashed, but regular users have been educating people who have dogs off leash,” noted Mike Shepard, who probably made half of the site visits.
“City staff has been testing the water and there is not a high amount of bacteria from waste; it’s actually lower than most places,” Shepard said. “We think those recommendations will improve the dog beach and allow it to keep going as a valuable asset to the community.”
Dog beach users were given the opportunity to speak to council after the park board presentation.
Fourth Street resident Cheryl Bolstad doesn’t use the beach but feels the location is “a terrific asset to the community. I enjoy watching and talking to the people,” she said. “These changes are positive in helping people enjoy the beach.”
A Cedar Avenue resident, Kyle Wiberg, commented that “the positives greatly outweigh the negatives. I’ve talked to many community members who enjoy the dog beach. It’s a shame that year after year the complaints come from one person in particular. I would encourage that person to move if you don’t like to live across from the dog beach.”
Vocal proponent and dog owner Terry Honsa likes the improvements but doesn’t think the gates are necessary. “I’ve used the beach a lot. I have never seen a dog go up that hill,” she said, adding, “I’m sorry this is before you again.
“Opponents may say the beach is putting dogs before people,” Honsa said. “It isn’t about the dogs. It’s about community. I’ve made extensive connections with people at the beach.”
Calling it a “six-year saga,” Mayor Dan Louismet said the problem is that complaints are coming from several homeowners, not just one. “I give deference to homeowners who see what is going on. Is there a right to bring a dog to a lake? No. It’s a nice public amenity if it works. We have to weigh that against another right and that is for people to freely and lawfully enjoy their private property.”
The mayor added he’s skeptical the PAC-recommended improvements listed in the resolution will work. “I’m not convinced this will change anything for the bad actors. I think we have to defer to homeowners who deal with it every day.”
Maintaining that the dog beach is a public asset, Council Member Dan Jones supports it. “I think it’s a good thing. Dogs are like children, and I’m not going to prohibit kids from our parks.”
Following the vote to continue operations of the public dog beach and Hughes’ ensuing dismay, Council Member Kevin Edberg interjected, “I want to be sympathetic to her predicament. I have suspicion there are misunderstandings about the vote. I would not be opposed to action that allows us to have that vote again and allow more discussion.”
The mayor was not so willing. “I understand what you’re trying to accomplish,” he told Hughes, “but we had a motion and a second and voted and it passed. I don’t like the precedent of unwinding things after a vote.”
He asked Hughes her objective. She replied, “to vote on closing the dog beach.” The mayor said that wasn’t currently before the council and asked the attorney for advice, as it was “stretching” his parliamentary procedure. “Someone who voted for it can make a motion to reconsider?” he asked.
Attorney Troy Gilchrist said he might need 20 minutes to research procedure but ultimately advised making a motion to continue the matter to the next meeting. “Staff could prepare a separate resolution to close the park and have both before you,” he said.
“If council agreed to reconsider the motion,” Gilchrist then added, “the matter is back before you as if it wasn’t approved.”
Rather than table, Jones didn’t want to wait for another meeting. Speaking to those in the audience who are pro-dog beach, he said, “I don’t want parliamentary procedure (to make the decision) to open or close the beach and I don’t think you want this hanging over your head. Let’s rip the Band-aid off, make a decision and move on.”
Hughes then made the motion to close the beach, which received a second. Jones pointed out that one council member was missing and that the council went from a resolution to maintain status quo with new rules to closing a park. “Do we want to close any other parks?” he quipped.
Saying he opposed the new motion to close the beach, Council Member Bill Walsh warned that the “new fixes” better work or he’ll change his mind next time.
Hughes retorted, “At what point do private property owners have to entertain dogs, and at what point do swimmers have to swim with dogs? It’s not a place for kids and dogs. We’re not getting rid of a park but getting rid of a use. What do people have to say to realize it’s not working?”
She then thanked the council for agreeing to amend the resolution to close the dog beach.
Rather than prolong the matter any further, the mayor called for a vote on Hughes’ motion, which failed 1-3. He asked for a vote to reapprove the original resolution, which passed.
A confused audience member asked for clarification: “The dog beach remains open with modifications,” the mayor said.
