WHITE BEAR LAKE — The lake conservation district is sticking to its ordinance by denying a dock association’s variance request to allow four boats in a 20-foot-wide space near Bellaire Beach.
The board agreed there was no hardship involved in the Bellaire Dock Association application to use the neighboring ADUA (authorized dock use area) so it could moor more boats at 2597 South Shore Blvd.
Lake utilization committee (LUC) chair Mark Ganz made it clear at the June 16 district meeting he did not want to set a precedent allowing use of adjoining ADUAs to navigate. There must be 10 feet between structures, he said, and the area in question is simply not wide enough. Two boats are the maximum allowed.
In a letter to the LUC, Alan Rupnow, dock association president, said the association has historically been able to moor four boats offshore.
“While trying to work out an acceptable plan, neighbor Luke Michaud made it clear he would not tolerate four boats using our dock,” he wrote. Michaud filed a grievance with the district noting the 50-member association’s plans “far exceeded” the size of the site.
Board member Scott Costello agreed it was a tight space. “Neighbors are quite close,” Costello said. “If a neighbor doesn’t want them there, they have an ordinance behind that. It’s unfortunate, but we can’t approve getting into someone else’s space if they don’t want them there.”
Counsel Alan Kantrud reminded the board that “not having enough land or space does not constitute a hardship for relaxing the ADUA ordinance. It has nothing to do with boats but has to do with rights and boundaries.”
The board also addressed a Birchwood resident’s concern about a public dock. In an email to director Susie Mahoney, the length and stability of a city dock were questioned. The board said the resident is welcome to talk to the LUC during the next permitting renewal. Instability, it was noted, is the city’s responsibility. There was also concern about two benches on a dock at Dellwood Beach, one of five public accesses in Birchwood.
Kanz noted that the board only permits what is on the water, and that doesn’t include benches. Kantrud said there is nothing wrong with a bench (or two).
The last item of business June 16 was the 2021 budget. The board approved a $115,000 budget, an 11% increase from 2020. The amount does not include expenditure for a tentative lake usage study.
The budget will be sent to the five assessed communities around the lake by July 1. The amount of the 2021 assessment has not been determined.
In his counsel report, Kantrud said the Department of Natural Resources has assigned a new conservation officer to White Bear Lake. He is Ryan Hanna, a Hugo resident, who Kantrud said “is aggressive about policing the water. Expect more enforcement this summer.” Hanna has an unmarked boat, so he will be more stealthy.
Executive Assistant Kim Johnson told the board she fielded a complaint from a resident regarding the water ski course. Evidently the course wasn’t moved for five weeks when it’s supposed to be moved every two to three weeks.
“The person complaining said this is a constant thing year after year,” Johnson said. “They also complained that there is no signage or markings of any kind on the course.”
She contacted John Redpath, who cited family issues as the reason for the tardiness. He agreed to move the slalom buoys immediately. The board will consider requiring signage at the next permitting cycle.
